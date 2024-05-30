Lenovo, Cisco Join Forces to Simplify AI Innovation

The two technology vendors will work together to create new infrastructure and networking solutions that will help enterprise companies and partners incorporate generative AI into their product lines.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 30, 2024

Cisco, Lenovo team on AI, networking solutions
Cisco is teaming with Lenovo to provide new infrastructure and networking solutions to help companies accelerate their digital transformation and provide generative AI solutions across their products.

The two companies say they will collaborate and create design, engineering and execution plans for the new infrastructure.

Lenovo's Kirk Skaugen

“This new partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering purpose-built, industry-leading solutions, all designed to simplify the path to AI innovation and digital transformation," said Kirk Skaugen, executive vice president of Lenovo and president of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Our combined leadership in advanced networking and end-to-end server and data management infrastructure will deliver fully integrated, co-engineered solutions that seamlessly connect, protect and analyze data to propel AI-powered innovation for our customers from the edge to the cloud.”

Cisco, Lenovo Expanding AI, Networking Solutions

The collaboration around infrastructure and networking solutions will involve the pair working on integrating the Cisco Nexus networking ecosystem into Lenovo's edge-to-cloud portfolio. This integration will enable the two companies to provide improved network performance, fortified security and scalability.

The partnership will also see Cisco and Lenovo collaborate to integrate new technology into Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions and enhance generative AI solutions for enterprise customers by expanding the network of common channel partners trained in their technology.

