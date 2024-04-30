Igel Ready Developer Program and Toolkit Launch

IGEL DISRUPT — Igel wants to optimize the delivery of apps to customers with a new program and software development toolkit (SDK) for developers in the Igel Ready ecosystem.

Apps from program developers using the new SDK will be added to the Igel App Portal. The portal's goal is to reduce the app qualification, implementation and update process for IT organizations. Launched last year, the portal now features 50 validated apps for use in Igel-powered environments.

The Igel App Portal has become a trusted resource for validated applications across the Igel Ready technology partner community, said Igel Ready director Divya Saggar.

Igel's Divya Saggar

“With its active adoption has come the need for a structured and proven development methodology to accelerate app development and validation. Igel has met this need with a comprehensive new Igel Ready Developer Program and SDK which facilitates the swift development of apps for Igel endpoints at scale," said Saggar.

New Igel Ready Developer Program

Igel is a secure enterprise endpoint operating system (OS) designed for SaaS, DaaS and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments.

Established in 2020, Igel Ready is an ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with Igel OS to deliver user experiences for digital workspaces. The Igel Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software.

Announced at Igel Disrupt '24, the new Igel Ready Developer Program enables ISVs to package, publish and promote their Igel app. By building their app and listing it on the Igel App Portal, they gain visibility to thousands of customers and channel partners. Customers can also directly deploy the app in their Igel environments.

Program members receive access to new Igel SDK and Igel technical resources. These provide app developers with new tools and blueprints to create apps for Igel-powered enterprises. They also get a dedicated portal of programmatic tools designed to enhance the delivery of new apps for Igel users. This opens up avenues for partners to run additional co-marketing efforts and programs with Igel, said the company.

Igel Program, Licensing For MSPs

Liquidware was the first to deliver digital employee experience (DEX) via the Igel App Portal. David Bieneman, CEO at Liquidware, said he “has been impressed with the resulting customer and partner engagement we have received by being part of this dynamic end user computing app marketplace.”

“As a new Igel Ready partner developing an app to integrate the Island Enterprise Browser into Igel OS, we were impressed with the level of resources and support we received from the new Igel Ready Developer program. We are excited to work with the Igel team for a stronger collaboration,” added Richard Greene, SVP strategic partnerships, Island.

Island's Richard Greene

In February, Igel launched a new MSP partner program. It also introduced new MSP-optimized licensing for the Igel platform, including the secure Igel OS and Igel Universal Management Suite (UMS), so that MSPs can enhance their digital workspace stack with an endpoint service.