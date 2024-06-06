Forescout Partners Get Redesigned Partner Program

Forescout partners have access to the company’s redesigned channel program with more service provider opportunities and cybersecurity specialization paths.

The newly expanded Forescout Envision program provides new levels of selling and servicing flexibility aimed at higher margins and specialization pathways for partners around the globe.

Forescout said in an announcement that targeting a new service provider segment represents its "most significant channel expansion to date." The partners in the program provide service delivery, support, training and consulting to end users. Forescout MSPs can also attain new solution-specific specializations in network security, operational technology (OT), cyber risk exposure, and threat detection and response, all of which provide paths to further differentiate their businesses and grow their customer bases.

Forescout's David Creed

David Creed, Forescout’s vice president of worldwide channel sales, said the partner program changes were based on the “dramatic expansion” of his company’s product offerings.

“We wanted to offer another way to enable service providers on our platform to meet the diverse needs of their customers seeking managed security solutions,” he said. “Our redesigned partner program for service providers now offers four solution-specific specializations …the last two (cyber risk exposure, threat detection and response) are also offered through virtual, on-demand certification training at no cost.”

Listening to Forescout Partners

Forescout listened closely to its partners, Creed said.

“Partner feedback was a key driver in this effort since they want to better differentiate themselves as service providers around all Forescout solutions,” he said.

The redesigned program, including the on-demand certification training, will allow Forescout partners to access the company’s most significant technology for their labs, Creed said. It will also enable them by “dramatically” reducing their time to market and creating new recurring revenue streams.

“This is the most significant partner program expansion for MSPs from Forescout to date,” he said. “We are looking to service providers to drive a meaningful amount of company growth globally.”

Forescout has also expanded an incentive specifically for resellers that offers compensation for each significant sales stage – deal registration, POV and closed business – per customer opportunity identified and closed.

Forescout launched this program as a pilot for North America in August 2023 and recently expanded it to Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Nordics, Peru, Columbia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.