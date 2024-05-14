Forescout and Microsoft have formed a strategic partnership to secure managed and unmanaged connected devices.

With the exponential growth of connected devices in IT and operational technology (OT) landscapes, companies are challenged with managing and securing numerous unmanaged assets. This collaboration addresses a growing need for comprehensive security across all connected devices with a focus on securing IoT, medical and OT environments, the companies said.

Forescout and Microsoft have been working together to build strategic solutions to help customers detect, protect and respond to the latest risks and threats by combining Forescout’s technology with Microsoft security solutions. With a deep view of asset intelligence captured throughout the Forescout network, customers will have better visibility of active risks and threats, enabling them to make better risk prioritization and mitigation decisions, the company said.

As part of the agreement, Forescout will offer its security solutions via Microsoft Azure to all commercial and government customers.

Forescout and Microsoft Zero In on Connected Devices

Barry Mainz, Forescout’s CEO, said Microsoft has a large-scale security business, which has “some great synergies with our solutions.”

Forescout's Barry Mainz

“Forescout has already been working with Microsoft to support several existing customers, including some of the largest organizations in the world,” he said. “Cybersecurity delivery at this scale requires a new level of collaboration. Our strategic alignment with Microsoft will accelerate our mission to provide comprehensive security across both managed and unmanaged devices to help customers further strengthen the security of their modern enterprises.”

Forescout offerings are now available in the Azure Marketplace:

Forescout for Network Security & Automation

Forescout for Network Security Core

Forescout eyeExtend for Microsoft Sentinel

Forescout for OT Security Core

Microsoft's Katy Brown

“Forescout has expertise in securing IoT, OT and critical infrastructure,” said Katy Brown, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of enterprise sales, software and digital platforms. “By combining our cloud and managed endpoint security products with Forescout’s strength in minimizing risk and containing unmanaged asset threats across the enterprise, this collaboration will help solve pressing cybersecurity challenges for our mutual customers.”