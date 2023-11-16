Flare, a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) solution provider, has launched its enhanced MSSP program.

Flare is now offering MSSPs a choice of three tiers of service. Flare for security assessments is for firms looking to leverage Flare’s platform to augment security assessment services, incident response, drive higher service margins and deliver better customer outcomes.

Flare for MSSP and Flare for MSSP Premium are for companies looking to leverage Flare for multiple use cases and build out a CTEM solution for their customers. In addition, premium partners have access to additional price benefits, access to exclusive API for integration, threat analyst support and co-marketing opportunities.

CTEM emphasizes real-time identification and mitigation of threats that exist outside the security perimeter of a network. This approach helps reduce the exposure to tangible risks that could lead to business-disrupting events.

Mark MacDonald, senior product marketing manager with Flare, said the timing of the launch comes on the heels of CTEM being named a top technology trend by Gartner in 2024.

“The activity in this new space is definitely ramping up,” he said. “Timing also coincides with many partners in the middle of planning for the next fiscal year. We wanted to capitalize on this and let existing and prospective partners know about the exciting opportunity with CTEM in 2024.”

The new program was largely the result of several months of listening to partners and better understanding their needs, MacDonald said.

“The reality is that CTEM can appeal to a lot of different use cases and business models in security,” he said. “Now our new partner program tiers more accurately reflect this.”

The new structure will allow for partners to “choose their own adventure” with Flare, MacDonald said.

“Partners will more easily be able to identify which tier makes the most sense for their business while having the opportunity to grow their partnership with us and access the level of service they require to be successful,” he said.

The new program gives partners the chance to get into a new security category early and one that drives better outcomes than traditional approaches to managing external threats, MacDonald said.

“I think the flexibility of the platform itself and the licensing model really set Flare apart in a market where speedy deployment, ease of use and time to partnership value are a rarity,” he said.