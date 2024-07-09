Enzoic Partners Get New Global Partner Program

Enzoic partners now have access to the company’s inaugural global partner program.

The Enzoic Global Partner Program aims to help businesses beef up their defenses. Enzoic provides cybersecurity credential screening and dark web intelligence.

Enzoic partners have access to the company's threat intelligence solutions, which continuously monitor the dark web for newly exposed sensitive data, preventing hackers from exploiting this information.

The new program currently has 60 members and focuses on data partnerships, resellers and VARs, and MSPs and MSSPs.

Enzoic addresses numerous security vulnerabilities including compromised passwords and credentials; exposed personally identifiable information (PII); and payment card fraud.

Supporting Enzoic Partners

Kristen Wilson, Enzoic’s co-founder and CEO, said her company has worked opportunistically with partners for years, but this marks the inauguration of its partner program.

“Over the past few years, we've cultivated strong partnerships with several resellers and MSPs,” she said. “Seeing the strength in these relationships, we've decided to formalize them through the launch of a structured program. Additionally, we're experiencing rapid growth in data partnerships with cybersecurity and software companies [that] are keen to integrate our threat research into their products. To support this growth, we're formalizing these partnerships, too.”

Related:Forescout, Cato, Produce8, IT Vendors Eye MSP Programs

Enzoic's Kristen Wilson

For the past year, Justice Willis, Enzoic’s partner director, has been closely collaborating with MSPs, MSSPs, resellers and data partners, Wilson said.

“We've actively sought feedback from each of these groups to understand what's working effectively and areas where we can improve,” she said. “This feedback has been instrumental in guiding product enhancements, refining billing processes and shaping the overall structure of our program. Their success is our success and this model benefits both parties significantly.”

The new program aims to streamline collaboration with Enzoic partners, Wilson said.

“We are actively interviewing our partners to gain deeper insights into how we can enhance their success,” she said. “This includes ongoing efforts to improve our products, ensuring they meet the needs of both customers and partners alike. We are also committed to simplifying backend operations for our partners and expanding integration capabilities, enabling easier adoption within their customer base. This is an exciting time for Enzoic and our partners. We are experiencing rapid growth and are thrilled about our collaboration to enhance the security of our shared customers.”