Coffee with Craig and James Episode 139: Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola

Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola joins Craig and James to talk about the IT management software provider's new subscription service.

Craig Galbraith, James Anderson

June 28, 2024

1h 3m Listen

Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola joins the Channel Futures podcast to discuss the rapid uptake of the company's new subscription service, Kaseya 365, by managed service providers. He also offers some advice for MSPs, a preview of his one-on-one interview on stage at the upcoming MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta.

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
