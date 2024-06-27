Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.
Coffee with Craig and James Episode 139: Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola joins Craig and James to talk about the IT management software provider's new subscription service.
June 28, 2024
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola joins the Channel Futures podcast to discuss the rapid uptake of the company's new subscription service, Kaseya 365, by managed service providers. He also offers some advice for MSPs, a preview of his one-on-one interview on stage at the upcoming MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta.
