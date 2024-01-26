Sponsored By

Salesforce cut thousands of workers last year.

Edward Gately

January 26, 2024

Salesforce layoffs are reportedly impacting 700 employees or 1% of its workforce.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the latest cuts, citing a person familiar with the company’s plans. However, the cloud software giant still has 1,000 job openings, suggesting the Salesforce layoffs are part of workforce adjustments instead of a significant strategic shift, it said.

Salesforce didn't respond to our request for comment.

Last January, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced layoffs impacting nearly 7,500 jobs, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment. That amounted to 10% of its workforce. It also closed offices.

For the third quarter of its fiscal 2024, which ended Oct. 31, Salesforce reported more than $8.7 billion in revenue, an 11% year-over-year increase. It also anticipated a 10% increase in fourth-quarter revenue.

Jamf Layoffs

In addition, Jamf, the Apple device management software provider, is reducing its workforce by 6%, or about 170 employees. It disclosed the layoffs in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

With the layoffs, Jamf intends to reduce operating costs, improve operating margins, and continue advancing the company’s “ongoing commitment to profitable growth,” it said.

The company expects to incur $6.6 million-$8.2 million in charges in connection with the plan, consisting of cash expenditures for notice period and severance payments, employee benefits and related costs. It expects the majority of the charges will be incurred in the first quarter of 2024 and that the plan will be substantially complete by the end of the second quarter. Potential position eliminations in each country are subject to local law and consultation requirements, which may extend this process further in certain countries.

Related:Updated Telecom-IT Layoff Tracker September 2023: Cisco, Ingram Micro, Trellix, T-Mobile, More

For the third quarter of its fiscal 2023 that ended Sept. 30, Jamf reported total revenue year-over-year growth of 15%, to $142.6 million.

