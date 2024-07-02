Otava Enhances CloudPulse Partner Program

Multicloud provider Otava is making several changes to its partner program that it expects will help partners accelerate their businesses through cloud solutions.

Otava's changes to CloudPulse include the addition of Liz Barnhart as its new channel leader. Barnhart previously held roles at Oracle, Dell, Genesys and other companies. The newly updated program will provide MSPs, resellers and advisor partners with a number of benefits based on the tier of subscription they've reached. These benefits include partner portal access, co-branded materials, marketing incentives, event support, product and solution training, dedicated channel managers, marketing development funds (MDF) and more.

Otava CloudPulse Expansion

Otava's Liz Barnhart

“Otava's CloudPulse program is a key resource for our growing partner community as it provides them with the support they need to be successful in delivering our multicloud infrastructure, business resilience and security solutions to their customers," Barnhart told Channel Futures. "Today’s technology landscape is constantly evolving, so it is important that we help our partners by continuously advancing the program to include everything from educational resources, webinars, product-specific information, hands-on human support and more.”

The tools are intended to help sell Otava's portfolio of multicloud infrastructure, business resilience solutions and professional services. It also offers disaster recovery as a service, backup and data protection, security as a service, and SIEM and SOC solutions in need.

Otava ranked No. 100 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, which we unveiled last month.