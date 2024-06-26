Pax8, EY Among Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winners

Microsoft received more nominations from partners than ever. See who else is taking home hardware.

Edward Gately, Senior News Editor

June 26, 2024

2 Min Read
Trophy
Athitat Shinagowin/Shutterstock

Pax8, EY and Accenture-Avanade are among the U.S. winners of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

Nicole Dezen, Microsoft‘s chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions, said the awards are a prestigious honor that celebrates the “exceptional work and contributions” of Microsoft partners globally.

“The partners and stories recognized with these awards demonstrate the monumental impact that Microsoft partners are delivering to customers, and showcase outstanding successes and innovations across a range of categories, solution areas and industries through business transformation and social impact,” she said. “This year, we received more than 4,700 nominations across 115 countries/regions for the Partner of the Year Awards — this is a record-breaking number of submissions, and a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the growth of our global partner community. These nominations reflected considerable innovation and inclusion across the ecosystem.”

Microsoft's Nicole Dezen

Microsoft's Nicole Dezen

U.S. Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winners

The U.S. Microsoft winners include:

Azure

  • Analytics — Quisitive

  • Building with AI — PwC

  • Modernizing applications — WinWire

  • OSS on Azure — Confluent

Business Applications

  • Dynamics 365 Business Central  — JourneyTeam

  • Dynamics 365 Finance — EY

  • Dynamics 365 sales and customer insights — Accenture-Avanade

  • Dynamics 365 service — HCL Tech

  • Intelligent automation — EY

  • Low-code application development — Hitachi Solutions

Business Transformation

  • AI innovation — SymphonyAI

  • Commercial marketplace — Wiz

  • Copilot  — Accenture-Avanade

Industry

  • Defense and intelligence — Icertis

  • Education — AvePoint

  • Gaming — EPAM

  • Health care and life sciences — Rubrik

  • Media and telco — Accenture-Avanade

  • Mobility — Accenture-Avanade

  • Nonprofit — Valorem Reply

  • Retail and consumer goods — Accenture-Avanade

Modern Work

  • Project and portfolio management — Innovative-e

  • Secure productivity — BDO Digital

Partner Innovation

  • Distributor — Pax8

  • Global advisory — EY

  • Global ISV — Pros

  • GSI — Accenture-Avanade

  • GSI growth champion — Cognizant Technology Solutions

  • ISV innovation — Nvidia

  • SMC-SI empowering customer innovation —BDO Digital

Security

  • Compliance — Cyclotron

Social Impact

  • Sustainability changemaker — EY

Read more about:

SustainabilityMSPs

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal