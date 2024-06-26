Pax8, EY and Accenture-Avanade are among the U.S. winners of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

Nicole Dezen, Microsoft‘s chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions, said the awards are a prestigious honor that celebrates the “exceptional work and contributions” of Microsoft partners globally.

“The partners and stories recognized with these awards demonstrate the monumental impact that Microsoft partners are delivering to customers, and showcase outstanding successes and innovations across a range of categories, solution areas and industries through business transformation and social impact,” she said. “This year, we received more than 4,700 nominations across 115 countries/regions for the Partner of the Year Awards — this is a record-breaking number of submissions, and a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the growth of our global partner community. These nominations reflected considerable innovation and inclusion across the ecosystem.”

Microsoft's Nicole Dezen

U.S. Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winners

The U.S. Microsoft winners include:

Azure

Analytics — Quisitive

Building with AI — PwC

Modernizing applications — WinWire

OSS on Azure — Confluent

Business Applications

Dynamics 365 Business Central — JourneyTeam

Dynamics 365 Finance — EY

Dynamics 365 sales and customer insights — Accenture-Avanade

Dynamics 365 service — HCL Tech

Intelligent automation — EY

Low-code application development — Hitachi Solutions

Business Transformation

AI innovation — SymphonyAI

Commercial marketplace — Wiz

Copilot — Accenture-Avanade

Industry

Defense and intelligence — Icertis

Education — AvePoint

Gaming — EPAM

Health care and life sciences — Rubrik

Media and telco — Accenture-Avanade

Mobility — Accenture-Avanade

Nonprofit — Valorem Reply

Retail and consumer goods — Accenture-Avanade

Modern Work

Project and portfolio management — Innovative-e

Secure productivity — BDO Digital

Partner Innovation

Distributor — Pax8

Global advisory — EY

Global ISV — Pros

GSI — Accenture-Avanade

GSI growth champion — Cognizant Technology Solutions

ISV innovation — Nvidia

SMC-SI empowering customer innovation —BDO Digital

Security

Compliance — Cyclotron

Security — BlueVoyant

Social Impact