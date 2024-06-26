Pax8, EY Among Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winners
Microsoft received more nominations from partners than ever. See who else is taking home hardware.
June 26, 2024
Pax8, EY and Accenture-Avanade are among the U.S. winners of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.
Nicole Dezen, Microsoft‘s chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions, said the awards are a prestigious honor that celebrates the “exceptional work and contributions” of Microsoft partners globally.
“The partners and stories recognized with these awards demonstrate the monumental impact that Microsoft partners are delivering to customers, and showcase outstanding successes and innovations across a range of categories, solution areas and industries through business transformation and social impact,” she said. “This year, we received more than 4,700 nominations across 115 countries/regions for the Partner of the Year Awards — this is a record-breaking number of submissions, and a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the growth of our global partner community. These nominations reflected considerable innovation and inclusion across the ecosystem.”
Microsoft's Nicole Dezen
U.S. Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winners
The U.S. Microsoft winners include:
Azure
Analytics — Quisitive
Building with AI — PwC
Modernizing applications — WinWire
OSS on Azure — Confluent
Business Applications
Dynamics 365 Business Central — JourneyTeam
Dynamics 365 Finance — EY
Dynamics 365 sales and customer insights — Accenture-Avanade
Dynamics 365 service — HCL Tech
Intelligent automation — EY
Low-code application development — Hitachi Solutions
Business Transformation
AI innovation — SymphonyAI
Commercial marketplace — Wiz
Copilot — Accenture-Avanade
Industry
Modern Work
Project and portfolio management — Innovative-e
Secure productivity — BDO Digital
Partner Innovation
Distributor — Pax8
Global advisory — EY
Global ISV — Pros
GSI — Accenture-Avanade
GSI growth champion — Cognizant Technology Solutions
ISV innovation — Nvidia
SMC-SI empowering customer innovation —BDO Digital
Security
Compliance — Cyclotron
Social Impact
