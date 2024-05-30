M247 Revamps Channel Partner Program

Cloud and connectivity provider M247 announced it's relaunching its channel partner program with a tier-based approach to benefits.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 30, 2024

1 Min Read
Revamped channel partner program from M247
HADAYEVA SVIATLANA/SHUTTERSTOCK

Cloud and connectivity provider M247 on Thursday said it's relaunching its channel partner programme. The company hopes the move will improve the quality of service it provides to partners in the United Kingdom.

M247's new channel programme will be tier-based, and will split revenue and growth contribution 50%. Partners who join the programme will be able to rise through the ranks to gain access to new features. The features include the My247 Portal, exclusive events and cybersecurity audits.

estelle_cameron_m247.jpg

M247's Estelle Cameron

“At M247, we believe that building great relationships is the key to our success and our [partner programme] is built on the foundational belief that we can succeed together with our partners," said Estelle Cameron, sales director at M247.

Special Discounts for London-Based Partners

Partners in London will also benefit from a loyalty program where they can earn rebates by signing up for new fibre-line circuits.

“The [programme] unlocks the door for us to create tailor-made account development plans, enablement sessions, and rebate [programmes] for our partners," Cameron added. "And through promotional offers like our ‘London Loyalty’ scheme, we can bring fantastic value to our list of channel partners. By understanding their individual needs, the [programme] allows us to collaborate closely with our partners to help drive their business forward.”

Related:New Programs for Channel Partners: Eaton, Cisco, Kaseya, eSentire

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsEMEAPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal