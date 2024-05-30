M247 Revamps Channel Partner Program

Cloud and connectivity provider M247 on Thursday said it's relaunching its channel partner programme. The company hopes the move will improve the quality of service it provides to partners in the United Kingdom.

M247's new channel programme will be tier-based, and will split revenue and growth contribution 50%. Partners who join the programme will be able to rise through the ranks to gain access to new features. The features include the My247 Portal, exclusive events and cybersecurity audits.

M247's Estelle Cameron

“At M247, we believe that building great relationships is the key to our success and our [partner programme] is built on the foundational belief that we can succeed together with our partners," said Estelle Cameron, sales director at M247.

Special Discounts for London-Based Partners

Partners in London will also benefit from a loyalty program where they can earn rebates by signing up for new fibre-line circuits.

“The [programme] unlocks the door for us to create tailor-made account development plans, enablement sessions, and rebate [programmes] for our partners," Cameron added. "And through promotional offers like our ‘London Loyalty’ scheme, we can bring fantastic value to our list of channel partners. By understanding their individual needs, the [programme] allows us to collaborate closely with our partners to help drive their business forward.”

