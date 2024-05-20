IBM Plans MSP Program, Honors Partner Plus Award Winners

Learn about IBM's plans for MSPs and who took home hardware from the company's Partner Plus Day in Boston.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

May 20, 2024

1 Min Read
New IBM MSP program coming
LeoWolfert/Shutterstock

IBM THINK/PARTNER PLUS DAY — IBM at the kickoff of Partner Plus Day, the precursor to its annual Think conference, this year in Boston, declared a "doubling down" on its commitment to managed service providers with plans for a dedicated MSP program "in the coming months." Channel Futures is there.

Big Blue says it will tailor the MSP program with a set of "MSP-ready" offerings from its automation portfolio that will deliver "differentiated value" to MSP clients. The company's MSP partners should expect easy onboarding, resources and access to benefits from IBM, whose goal is to support these partners in any way they prefer to do business.

Furthermore, IBM is touting its recent joining of the IBM cloud platform and software support with the IBM Partner plus program. The goal is to help partners earn more with the tech giant, which says it will do the same with IBM LinuxOne very soon.

New IBM MSP Program and Partner Plus Awards

Also at Partner Plus Day, IBM announced the winners of the 2024 IBM Partner Plus Awards, which honor partners that show "outstanding expertise, impact, innovation and partnership."

Out of hundreds of submissions in six categories, judges narrowed the list down to 30 regional winners. IBM announced the global winners, as follows, on Monday:

Related:New Programs for Channel Partners: Eaton, Cisco, Kaseya, eSentire

  • AI for Business: EY

  • Automation: Habber Tec

  • Digital Defense: Converge

  • Digital Labor: Silver Egg Technologies

  • Modernization: Intercompany

  • Sustainability: Wipro

Channel Futures will be in Boston all week to bring you the latest information on the new IBM MSP program and developments at the Think conference.

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

