IBM 'Identified an Opportunity' with MSP Partner Program
IBM channel leader Kate Woolley talks with Channel Futures about her hopes for the vendor's new MSP program at IBM Think.
May 22, 2024
IBM's Kate Woolley
IBM THINK — Kate Woolley, general manager of ecosystem at IBM, has led the vendor's partner program for the last two years. Appointed by IBM CEO Arvind Krishna in Jan. 2022, Woolley has overseen IBM's many partnerships. Now she's gearing up for the launch of an MSP-focused program for IBM partners.
Woolley spoke with Channel Futures during IBM Think, and appeared excited about what IBM's partners can do with the company's latest tools that it revealed at IBM Think 2024, including new watsonx assistants and open-source Granite models. The vendor unveiled a variety of AI-focused tools for partners and clients to consider at IBM Think this week.
There are still issues surrounding client training and public trust, but Woolley appears confident that IBM will stand above its competitors.
See our slideshow above for our full discussion with Woolley, including a preview of what to expect with the new MSP program.
