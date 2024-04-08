ExtraHop partners will directly benefit from the company aggressively pursuing federal government business in the months ahead.

That’s according to Mark Bowling, ExtraHop’s chief information security and risk officer. Before joining ExtraHop, he spent more than 25 years investigating and combating cybercrime and nation-state attacks in leadership positions with the FBI and U.S. Department of Education.

In January, ExtraHop, the network detection and response (NDR) provider, secured $100 million in growth capital from existing investors. The company expects ExtraHop partners to benefit from this growth capital.

“We're going to be moving hard into the Fed,” Bowling said. “We're going to be getting some federal certifications like FedRAMP and our products are going to get National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) certified so that we can sell them to the usual suspects, the NATO countries, Israel, the APAC countries — South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, maybe Singapore. So with that NIAP certification and with the government certifications, we're going to be able to have a much bigger footprint in the defense community and in the intelligence community, the federal government community as a whole.”

Working with ExtraHop Partners to Secure Customers of All Sizes

Federal agencies have much bigger budgets than SMBs, Bowling said. But ExtraHop wants to help customers of all sizes.

ExtraHop's Mark Bowling

“We want to hit both,” he said. “We want to work with our extended detection and response (XDR) and managed detection and response (MDR) partners to help the smaller businesses deploy ExtraHop in a way that's cost economical for them. We want to work with our enterprise partners to deploy Reveal(x) 360 and Reveal(x) Enterprise in their environments in a way that is best for them. The larger you are, you have your own incident response teams. They have a scale that SMBs and midmarket don't have. So we want to make sure we can provide services to the SMBs, the midmarket, small enterprise, all the way up to large enterprise, and of course, government is the biggest of the enterprises. And so you have multiple agencies that have budgets where that SMB wouldn't even be a rounding error for them. What we want to do is make sure that we're able to meet the needs of all of our prospective customers.”

ExtraHop partners will also see the company continue to roll out use cases, Bowling said.

“When I got here three years ago, we had ExtraHop Reveal(x), and it was a little bit of intrusion detection system (IDS), a lot of NDR and a little bit of network performance management (NPM),” he said. “And now we have specific modules. So what we're doing is we are laser-targeting the use case for our customers. So now our customers can get both a great NDR use case and a great IDS use case. Or they get the NPM use case, or they get all of them.”

