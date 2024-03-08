CP Expo/MSP Summit Day 2 Keynotes: Future of Distribution, Beyond the Hype
Keynotes on the second day of CP Expo/MSP Summit featured T-Mobile on connectivity, Canalys analysts on distribution and putting hype in check.
March 12, 2024
CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO/MSP SUMMIT — T-Mobile. Verizon. ThreatLocker. Cisco. Lumen. Zoom.
Those were just a few of the major IT and telecom companies whose executives took to the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit keynote stage on Tuesday to address partners with best practices and practical advice to improve their businesses.
We have a recap in the slideshow above.
