Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.
Coffee with Craig and James Episode 138: Broadcom-VMware
Wondering how to advise customers about their infrastructure after Broadcom's acquisition of VMware? Experts from Telarus and MSP KeyStone Solutions have the answers.
May 31, 2024
Partners and their customers caught off-guard by changes resulting from Broadcom's acquisition of VMware aren't alone. But Coffee with Craig and James is here to help.
We caught up with experts from Telarus and an MSP that was significantly impacted by the fallout in this episode of the podcast.
Read more about:MSPsAgentsVARs/SIsCoffee with Craig and James
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
7 Channel People of the Week at Dell, TD Synnex, T-MobileMay 31, 2024|7 Slides
5 Things to Know About Incoming AWS CEO Matt GarmanMay 30, 2024|5 Slides
Ex-OpenAI Board Members: More Guardrails Needed for Responsible AIMay 30, 2024|6 Slides
Top Cloud News: AWS and SAP, IBM, Google Cloud and HitachiMay 29, 2024|10 Slides