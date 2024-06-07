Sustainability is one of many priorities for channel partners in 2024.

Channel Futures sister company Canalys has shared the findings of its latest research into the channel’s attitude toward sustainability. The Canalys 2024 Global Sustainable Ecosystems Survey assessed the importance of the topic to partners and their customers. It also looked at the opportunities and challenges partners face when pursuing sustainability in 2024.

Regulations, competition and internal goals are driving customers’ focus on sustainability. Now, in 65% of conversations, customers ask about partners about their sustainability strategies.

Europe has historically led the way when it comes to sustainability. This trend continues as 58% of EMEA partners have sustainability goals, compared to 48% of those in North America.

We spoke to a selection of channel partners and distributors who are leading the way in building sustainable practices. They also talk about why sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have; it is a requirement to stay competitive. See who’s doing what in the slideshow above.