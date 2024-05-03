More stringent service-level agreements and newly opened verticals are helping Charter Communications' Spectrum Enterprise and its partners win new customers.

So says Michelle Kadlacek, vice president of Spectrum Enterprise's channel, who shared numerous updates with Channel Futures on channel efforts at Spectrum Enterprise. The multservice operator (MSO) in February announced that it was guaranteeing 100% uptime on all fiber internet and Ethernet services across its network. That comes after a $40 billion infrastructure investment its parent company Charter completed from 2018-2022.

Spectrum Enterprise's Michelle Kadlacek

Kadlacek said connectivity services that Spectrum and its channel partners provide are helping underlay the various AI-powered solutions that are proliferating in the IT world.

"I see opportunities as companies are going to going to need flexibility, and they're going to need scalable and digital infrastructure in place to support their growing needs of emerging technology," Kadlacek told Channel Futures.

New at Spectrum Enterprise

To that point, Kadlacek said Spectrum Enterprise has rolled out new incentives for partners selling high-data products. The company has similarly incented agents to sell the cableco's managed services.

"When we talk about some of the biggest things that are going on at Spectrum right now and what's hot in the portfolio, managed services is top of that," she said. "It has been very, very popular. It only made sense for us to kind of enhance that with with an incentive."

In addition, Kadlacek said partners last year gained entrance into Spectrum Community Solutions, which cater to resident-focused customers like apartments and RV parks.

The down-market business group at Charter/Spectrum has similarly been making enhancements to its channel efforts.

Recently SMB-focused Spectrum Business launched its One for Business Package: a bundle of internet, wireless and Wi-Fi services. In addition, Spectrum Business partners selling coaxial cable (coax) services can now pair an upfront commission with a residual commission.

"A lot of our call center-type agents or even some of our partners that are maybe just getting started in the industry like to have that upfront piece," Kadlacek told Channel Futures. "But they also know that as an agent, you want to have that ongoing residual commission. So having that option in the coax portfolio has been great."

In the slideshow above, Kadlacek discusses new incentives and initiatives at Spectrum Enterprise and her insights on the state of the technology advisor channel.