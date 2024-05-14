Object First is expanding its partner program to provide additional tools and options to help partners expand their marketing efforts.

The company unveiled the planned changes to its partner program on Tuesday. They include marketing development funds for Object First's gold and platinum-tier partners who co-invest with Object First. The program aims to help generate opportunities among partners' Veeam Software customers and prospects.

Object First sells a backup storage appliance, dubbed "Ootbi," for Veeam customers that it says is "ransomware-proof."

Object First's David Bennett

“As a 100% channel company, we believe in the power of partnership. We’re fully devoted to giving our partners the support and resources they need to succeed,” said David Bennett, CEO of Object First. “We empower them through sales and technical enablement, marketing investment and our ... immutable backup storage solution tailored for Veeam customers. We’re excited to continue innovating our partner program to create lasting, mutually beneficial relationships.”

Veeam's Larissa Crandall

“Organizations depend on Veeam to keep their data safe from any ransomware or cyberattack,” said Larissa Crandall, vice president of global channel and alliances at Veeam. “By pairing Veeam Data Platform with Object First’s Ootbi, partners can help ensure businesses, regardless of size, can make their data immutable and guarantee recovery from growing ransomware attacks on backups.”

More than Marketing Development Funds

The company will offer other incentives to partners as well, including discounts in exchange for identifying and referring potential customers.

Object First is a startup launched by Veeam's cofounders in 2022 that offers additional tools for using Veeam's software. The startup's partner program helped it expand into Latin America and EMEA and helped it achieve over 200% growth in bookings, the company claims.