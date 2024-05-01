Kaseya’s Voccola: MSPs, SMBs Must Take Cybercrime, Compliance Seriously

The Kaseya CEO wants MSPs to get aggressive on two critical issues.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

May 1, 2024

7 Slides
Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola Kaseya Connect 2024

Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola on stage at Kaseya Connect 2024 in Las Vegas, April 29.

KASEYA CONNECT — With the launch of Kaseya 365 this week, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said “everything we’ve done over the past decade has led us to this moment” and hailed it as a “monumental game-changer.”

Channel Futures sat down with Voccola after his Kaseya Connect keynote address in Las Vegas to discuss Kaseya 365. We also talked about the dangers he sees lurking for MSPs and SMBs from cybersecurity and coming government regulation. These two issues are important to Voccola — Kaseya was a victim of a 2021 ransomware attack, and he has spent a lot of time with lawmakers discussing regulation.

Channel Futures: What makes Kaseya 365 the biggest thing you’ve done?

Fred Voccola: It changes the unit economics of the MSP industry permanently, in a massive way. If you take the most common assumptions, you'll find a typical or an average MSP is doing about 15% profit margin. The amount of revenue that an MSP gets per endpoint, if you measure it that way, is about $100. So that means they're making about $15 of profit per endpoint. With Kaseya 365, they're making between $22 and $25 in profit per endpoint. MSPs are now among the most profitable companies, the most profitable business service providers in the world, whereas before, they were at the low end.

The second thing is this: Because the unit economics have changed, MSPs no longer have to make the almost impossible choice of providing an incomplete security stack to their customers, who might be too cheap or too shortsighted to pay for it. That’s because MSPs now can provide the security kit required and not charge the customer, and still generate the margins that they need to run their business. It literally changes everything.

See the slideshow above for the rest of our one-on-one conversation with Kaseya's Fred Voccola.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal