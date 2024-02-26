Every business leader wants to find a way to use artificial intelligence (AI) within their organization. But the reality is that many firms don’t have the infrastructure in place to handle AI’s requirements, according to observability platform vendor LogicMonitor.

In fact, a 2023 survey of IT leaders by LogicMonitor reports that one-half (50%) of IT teams believe their company’s infrastructure isn’t ready to support additional AI workloads.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the firm said channel partners have an opportunity to advise clients struggling with the readiness of their AI infrastructure. Michael Tarbet, global VP, channels, MSPs, CSI at LogicMonitor, contends that the answer – perhaps unsurprisingly – lies in observability.

“A great first step is to assess the client’s ability to see their holistic enterprise to collect and analyze data across all systems, applications, and data sources,” he said.

LogicMonitor's Michael Tarbet

“Observability means having that visibility across all of your IT estate, whether it has been located in your data centers for years, recently migrated to the cloud, or built in the cloud. By having the data, and visibility to data, in a single platform, you gain insights which you would not have had otherwise, and you get those insights quickly. This visibility is key to support digital transformation journeys.”

Observability to Assess for AI, Hybrid Environments

Alongside AI, Tarbet said partners can also help customers build out their hybrid infrastructures.

“Partners understand the challenges facing their clients, and understand the growing complexity of their IT environments. They also understand how technology can deliver real-time solutions to business problems which makes them an invaluable resource.

“Partners can help transition their clients from a reactive mode to a more proactive position, with the ability to move faster and provide a better customer experience.”

The exec said observability done right isn’t just about fixing problems in production.

“It’s also about making good infrastructure engineering decisions that support the business,” he said.

MSP CDI Using LogicMonitor for Customer Experience

Tarbet said LogicMonitor worked with MSP CDI during a period of dramatic growth a couple of years ago, making eight acquisitions in just 18 months. CDI leveraged LogicMonitor as one of its five core clouds, meaning the migration of these acquisitions to the LogicMonitor platform was key.

“CDI has used LogicMonitor to quickly deliver better outcomes and experiences to its customers, with rapid onboarding, automation, and improved SLAs. CDI integrated LogicMonitor directly into its portal, giving its clients access to dashboards, reports and historical data for IT incidents. What really worked for CDI was the ability to understand a baseline for each client and provide alerts to operations staff when deviations occurred. Being able to react and communicate quickly within an IT environment helped CDI and its clients hit their joint objectives.”