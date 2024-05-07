Red Hat Summit: Nvidia Partnership, OpenShift on Oracle Cloud

We bring you all of the week's top announcements from Red Hat Summit, and spoiler – it’s all about AI.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

May 7, 2024

Red Hat Summit AI and cloud announcements

RED HAT SUMMIT 2024 — Coinciding with its annual Summit this week in Denver, Red Hat is revealing a slew of product updates alongside numerous new and expanded industry collaborations.

They include partnerships with chipmakers Intel, AMD and Nvidia, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) optimization and orchestration specialist, Run:ai. Indeed, every announcement that Red Hat has made is geared around partners helping customers harness the power of AI.

Earlier this year, Red Hat debuted a new, invitation-only Partner Practice Accelerator Program. A driver for the new program is the need for organizations to bridge capabilities between the data center and the cloud, as well as the edge, and to embrace AI and automation.

Here, in the slideshow above, get up to speed with all the news that partners need to know, at a glance. Then stay tuned to Channel Futures all week as we're on the ground in Denver for Red Hat Summit 2024.

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
