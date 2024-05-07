RED HAT SUMMIT 2024 — Coinciding with its annual Summit this week in Denver, Red Hat is revealing a slew of product updates alongside numerous new and expanded industry collaborations.

They include partnerships with chipmakers Intel, AMD and Nvidia, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) optimization and orchestration specialist, Run:ai. Indeed, every announcement that Red Hat has made is geared around partners helping customers harness the power of AI.

Earlier this year, Red Hat debuted a new, invitation-only Partner Practice Accelerator Program. A driver for the new program is the need for organizations to bridge capabilities between the data center and the cloud, as well as the edge, and to embrace AI and automation.

