Software giant Red Hat is debuting a new, invitation-only Partner Practice Accelerator Program, one of the new modules within its updated partner engagement model.

Red Hat is modernizing its partner engagement model by launching a new program framework, introducing upgraded tools to allow streamlined cross-collaboration, and providing easier access to technology, training and resources.

The new program focuses on identifying, enabling, validating and incentivizing partners, notably those with midmarket and SMB customers. Partners can lead the full commercial customer life cycle via the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat OpenShift.

What Prompted the New Red Hat Program

A major driver for the new program is the need for organizations to bridge capabilities between the data center and the cloud, as well as the edge, and embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, the company said. This can only be achieved through closer collaboration, interoperability and co-created solutions with partners.

The program includes a select group of partners that have demonstrated advanced technical knowledge and proven business practices by achieving Red Hat professional services credentials and certifications related to automation and application development.

Red Hat said it’s constantly listening to partner feedback in order to make improvements, so their input is “always a core component of any programmatic decisions.”

Red Hat's Stefanie Chiras

“This latest evolution of Red Hat’s partner engagement model sends a clear signal to our partners that Red Hat is prioritizing the ecosystem as the leading catalyst for customer value,” said Stefanie Chiras, Red Hat’s senior vice president of partner ecosystem success. “In order to deliver on the promise of hybrid cloud with customers, it is critical that we innovate collectively and transparently, and empower partners with easy access to information and shared data so we can address our customers’ unique challenges as a united front.”

Simplified Approach to Partner Engagement

To address changing customer demands, Red Hat said it's simplifying its partner engagement model to provide more transparency across the ecosystem and apply a partner program framework designed with the end customer in mind.

The company says partners will have more choice and flexibility in how they choose to work with Red Hat to align more closely with their own business strategies and customer needs. These new enhancements to the partner engagement model and program will help improve the partner experience and encourage ecosystem co-creation that will deepen partner capabilities to better support customers, Red Hat said.

Partners can help envision, shape and execute digital transformation road maps for customers, no matter how complex. To do this, they’ll have access to resources and professional services opportunities to enhance their profitability, differentiate themselves in the market and generate customer success using Red Hat technologies.

Red Hat Demo Platform

The new Red Hat Demo Platform, to be available through Red Hat Partner Connect, will provide product demos that span the entire Red Hat portfolio for partners to showcase open-source innovations with customers. The platform includes multi-product demos and fully scripted workshops that partners can use to deliver one- or two-day experiences for customers. The platform will also grant participating partners early access to demos of new product releases ahead of general availability.

Red Hat plans to launch its updated partner engagement model and programming in the second half of 2024. The new partner program is now open to eligible partners globally. Expect the Red Hat Demo Platform to be available in May.

"The Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator Program will provide significant value to customers by identifying experienced partners that have committed to maintaining expertise with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to translate a customer's requirements into best-in-class solutions that provide true business and technology value,” said Armando Arias, president and CEO of Li9 Technology Solutions, which is participating in the new program. “At Li9, we're excited to extend our collaboration with Red Hat to deliver impactful business outcomes for customers together."