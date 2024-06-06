Nearly 90% of MSPs lack the necessary understanding to use AI to serve their customer's needs, according to a new report.

The cloud-first security provider Barracuda Networks published its Evolving Landscape of the MSP Business 2024 report on Thursday. The report detailed how MSPs are using marketplaces and AI to better meet their customers' needs.

The report, based on a survey of 700 MSPs worldwide, found that nearly 9 in 10 respondents said that they need to make significant or notable improvements in their knowledge and application of AI products.

Barracuda's Patrick O'Donnell

"Like all organizations, MSPs face continuous change," said Patrick O'Donnell, SVP of worldwide sales at Barracuda. "Competition is increasing and routes to market are evolving, while emerging technologies and digital transformation are expanding the potential attack surface for cyberthreats. That's a lot to keep on top of, and the survey shows that more than half of MSPs are looking for extra support. Good partner/vendor relationships that deliver specialist experience in the field of security and AI-integration can help MSPs address some of the challenges and thrive in the competitive landscape of 2024 and beyond."

The vast majority of MSPs (77%) also reported feeling pressure from customers to offer AI insights and tools.

92% of respondents said that they were using cloud marketplaces and that they were important to their operations. Only 47% of respondents said that they were using cloud marketplaces already while 50% were exploring the option.

Channel Futures' Q1 survey of MSPs found that more than two-thirds of them increased the number of AI-related solutions they deployed or consulted on year-over-year.

Only 19% said they do not yet AI with customers.