HP AMPLIFY 2024 — Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being touted as a key to improving workers’ “strained relationship” with work.

A new Work Relationship Index from HP Inc. claims just 27% of knowledge workers reporting a healthy work relationship. This is due in part to a surge in knowledge workers’ expectations of their relationship with work. Fifty-eight percent globally report that their expectations have increased over the past three years.

HP published the report to coincide with its annual partner conference, HP Amplify, this week in Las Vegas. The IT giant believes AI has the potential to foster healthier relationships between the workforce and their work.

“AI represents a significant opportunity to transform our work dynamics and unlock a more positive and productive environment for all,” said Dave Shull, president of HP Workforce Solutions. “To foster greater understanding and acceptance of AI – and ensure employees know how to reap its benefits – business leaders must take the initiative to educate employees on AI’s potential and spearhead its effective integration.”

HP: Business Leaders Must Educate Workforce On AI

Fifty-four of knowledge workers, 72% of business leaders and 70% of IT decision makers see a role AI can play in improving work-life balance. To a similar extent, employees believe that AI can streamline tasks and make their job easier (business leaders 75%, knowledge workers 58%).

HP noted the gap between business leaders, ITDMs and knowledge workers demonstrates the need for business leaders to educate employees on how to integrate AI into their work processes. The survey showed that uncertainty persists regarding how best to use AI and take full advantage of it. Almost two in five (42%) individuals feel unsure of when to use AI in the workplace, and 41% feel ill-equipped to harness AI’s full potential in their role.

Stella Low, chief communications officer, HP Inc., said, “The strategic integration of AI emerges as a potent force for transformation.

“Knowledge workers around the world are looking to senior leadership to show them how to navigate the AI terrain effectively. The stage is set for business leaders to seize the opportunity to both empower their employees and drive success," said Low.

Partners Gather In Las Vegas For HP Amplify 2024

Channel Futures is on the ground at HP Amplify, which will focus this year on the opportunities for partners around hybrid systems and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

HP CEO Enrique Lores has said that AI is going to transform the PC category. It will, he said, “trigger the most dramatic transformation in the PC market since the emergence of the internet.”

Expect HP to make announcements including Amplify partner program enhancements and updates across its Workforce, Personal Systems and Print portfolios.