Privileged access management (PAM) provider CyberQP is focused on helping MSPs tackle the increasing challenges of cybersecurity.

That’s according to Nadia Karatsoreos, CyberQP’s vice president of marketing and channel. The PAM provider rebranded from Quickpass last April.

When it comes to cybersecurity, it’s a difficult time for MSPs, but there’s a “huge” opportunity, she said.

CyberQP's Nadia Karatsoreos

“It's difficult because whether you're a small business or a large business, everybody's vulnerable,” Karatsoreos said. “With MSPs, everybody knew their customers, they trusted their customers, and their customers trusted them so there weren't some of these compliances or these practices in place to keep everybody safe. But now we need to have these things in place in order to get cyber insurance for your company. So it's definitely a difficult time.

"But if you do have the right processes in place and you are working with the right partners, I do think there's a tremendous opportunity for them," she added. "They’ve become the 911, the essential business that every business needs. So that opportunity right there tells you that although it is complicated and it is a hard time, it is a tremendous opportunity to keep growing your business and helping those customers.”

PAM Provider Engaging, Helping MSPs Grow

The goal of Karatsoreos’ team is engaging with MSPs and helping them grow.

“Our partner program is meant to make it easy for MSPs to implement our solution into their managed service offering, but also educate them on things outside of that,” she said. “So whether that's regulation, whether requirements and compliances, all of that is built into the partner program to help them continue to grow their business and specifically their cybersecurity offering.”

