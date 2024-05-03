Maine-based MSP Reliable Networks says it’s not to blame for a data breach that impacted BerryDunn, one of its clients.

The issue centers on a data breach last September at BerryDunn, an accounting firm also based in Maine. BerryDunn said Reliable Networks, one of its vendors, had discovered suspicious network activity that was impacting its network, including systems it managed. BerryDunn then implemented its incident response protocols, and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with determining what occurred and whether any data was compromised.

“The investigation found that an unauthorized actor gained access to Reliable’s network and took some data stored on the health analytics practice group (HAPG) systems,” it said. “BerryDunn has engaged a vendor to conduct an in-depth review of the impacted data to determine what personal information may have been impacted and identify any individuals for whom the personal information belongs. This review was completed on April 2. From this review, it appears that some combination of individuals’ names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance policy numbers, Medicare or Medicaid numbers, state or governmental ID numbers, passport numbers and medical information was contained in the impacted data.”

BerryDunn said it has decommissioned all of its systems under Reliable Networks’ control and migrated all HAPG data to secure internal systems that are continually monitored as part of its cybersecurity program.

Reliable Networks Denies Responsibility

Reliable Networks says it has worked with BerryDunn for years, providing technology consultation services, on-demand IT support and training, and maintenance and monitoring services for BerryDunn’s own networks. BerryDunn, however, did not retain Reliable Networks to serve as its cybersecurity protection/prevention vendor.

“Indeed, as BerryDunn states in its recent notice, while performing its network monitoring services, Reliable Networks discovered suspicious activity affecting BerryDunn’s network, and promptly notified BerryDunn of this activity,” the MSP said. “Notably, however, the data breach did not occur on Reliable Networks’ own network, nor its internal systems. Furthermore, none of Reliable Networks’ other clients’ networks or systems were impacted by this data breach.”

Contrary to BerryDunn’s “baseless” allegations, BerryDunn’s own network and system were breached by a third party through no fault of Reliable Networks, the MSP said.

“It is truly unfortunate that BerryDunn has resorted to casting aspersions on Reliable Networks in an effort to control the narrative before the public,” it said. “However, Reliable Networks remains confident that once all forensic investigations are completed and all facts are discovered, BerryDunn’s allegations will prove to be devoid of any merit whatsoever.”