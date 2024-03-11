Sponsored By

HYAS Adds Benefit to Partner Program

The MSP Summit exhibitor says the new offer gives its MSP and MSSP partners a differentiator.

Craig Galbraith

March 11, 2024

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — There's a new benefit for partners in cybersecurity company HYAS' (MSP Summit Booth #73) channel program.

MSPs and MSSPs that join the HYAS ONPOINT Partner Program and offer HYAS Protect protective DNS as part of their managed service will get a free, one-year subscription to the HYAS Insight threat intelligence and investigation platform for use in their security stack.

The company says the offer brings immediate value to the internal SOC, incident response and threat analysis teams. It also gives sales teams a differentiated solution to offer to clients and prospect. Furthermore, partners will be able to protect customers more effectively and bring complex threat analysis to a close more quickly and efficiently, the company said.

“Competition in the MSSP space is increasing exponentially, and we know it is essential to find superior solutions to differentiate yourself,” said Carl True, head of sales and partnerships at HYAS. “Partners opting in to the HYAS Protect + Insight Program will be able to deliver a cybersecurity solution package that will set them apart from the rest. Not only will they add value and sharply improve their clients’ cybersecurity defenses, but they will not have to cut prices and sacrifice margins to do so.”

HYAS says the ONPOINT Partner Program provides proactive threat and adversary intelligence to identify and stop advanced cyberthreats across services that include managed security, DFIR, MDR, MSOC and more; elevated service offerings; a sticky new revenue stream; better client retention; and expanded service differentiation without fees or upfront revenue commitments.

HYAS made the announcement Monday in conjunction with the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit in Las Vegas.

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

