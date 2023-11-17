Sponsored By

High Wire Networks, Exclusive Networks Partner for MEDRHigh Wire, Exclusive to Offer Advanced MEDR

The new solution will be available to MSPs, MSSPs and more.

Edward Gately

November 17, 2023

2 Min Read
High Wire Networks
Image Flow/Shutterstock

High Wire Networks has partnered with Exclusive Networks to provide enhanced capabilities for managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR).

The new MEDR solution will be available to Exclusive Networks’ more than 2,500 customers across several markets, including MSPs, MSSPs, banking, finance, education and health care.The new partnership involves integrating High Wire Networks’ Overwatch managed cybersecurity services with Exclusive Networks’ EDR offering that is provided by SentinelOne.The combined offering builds on Exclusive Networks' earlier announced expanded North American partnership with SentinelOne, and makes Exclusive Networks’ EDR technology a more comprehensive MEDR solution.

New Channel for High Wire Networks Overwatch

LaMarche_Stephen_High_Wire_Networks_135x180_2023.jpg

High Wire Networks' Stephen LaMarche

“Our new partnership with Exclusive Networks, an industry-leading provider of EDR, creates a major new channel for our Overwatch managed services,” said Stephen LaMarche, High Wire Networks’ COO. “Powered by SentinelOne’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) security technology, it expands our reach across North America, and opens the door to providing additional offerings, such as our technology enablement services.”

High Wire Networks’ Overwatch managed cybersecurity solution layers on open extended detection and response (XDR) and its proprietary security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology, all managed by its Chicago-based security operation center (SOC).

Together, these technologies cut through thousands of alerts, and enable user drill-down when addressing real cyber threats. The platform delivers enhanced operationalization of cybersecurity that allows a company’s security posture to continuously evolve with the pace of cyber time and the intensifying prevalence of cyber risk.

Vincik_Brian_Exclusive_Networks_135x180_2023.jpg

Exclusive Networks' Brian Vincik

“We chose to partner with High Wire Networks for their ability to provide a tremendous value-add to SentinelOne through a managed service that includes end-to-end support throughout the customer journey,” said Brian Vincik, Exclusive Networks’ senior vice president. “Together, we will be shaping the future of security and connectivity, and ensuring our clients will experience the highest levels of protection and innovation in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified