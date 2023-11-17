High Wire Networks has partnered with Exclusive Networks to provide enhanced capabilities for managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR).

The new MEDR solution will be available to Exclusive Networks’ more than 2,500 customers across several markets, including MSPs, MSSPs, banking, finance, education and health care.The new partnership involves integrating High Wire Networks’ Overwatch managed cybersecurity services with Exclusive Networks’ EDR offering that is provided by SentinelOne.The combined offering builds on Exclusive Networks' earlier announced expanded North American partnership with SentinelOne, and makes Exclusive Networks’ EDR technology a more comprehensive MEDR solution.

New Channel for High Wire Networks Overwatch

High Wire Networks' Stephen LaMarche

“Our new partnership with Exclusive Networks, an industry-leading provider of EDR, creates a major new channel for our Overwatch managed services,” said Stephen LaMarche, High Wire Networks’ COO. “Powered by SentinelOne’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) security technology, it expands our reach across North America, and opens the door to providing additional offerings, such as our technology enablement services.”

High Wire Networks’ Overwatch managed cybersecurity solution layers on open extended detection and response (XDR) and its proprietary security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology, all managed by its Chicago-based security operation center (SOC).

Together, these technologies cut through thousands of alerts, and enable user drill-down when addressing real cyber threats. The platform delivers enhanced operationalization of cybersecurity that allows a company’s security posture to continuously evolve with the pace of cyber time and the intensifying prevalence of cyber risk.

Exclusive Networks' Brian Vincik

“We chose to partner with High Wire Networks for their ability to provide a tremendous value-add to SentinelOne through a managed service that includes end-to-end support throughout the customer journey,” said Brian Vincik, Exclusive Networks’ senior vice president. “Together, we will be shaping the future of security and connectivity, and ensuring our clients will experience the highest levels of protection and innovation in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”