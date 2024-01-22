Sponsored By

Look for general availability of the solution this spring.

Edward Gately

January 22, 2024

Atakama has unveiled its new browser security solution for MSPs and launched its early access beta program ahead of general availability.

The Atakama Browser Security Platform is an extension that transforms the web browser into a secure, managed workspace, allowing MSPs to control security, set data policies, gain insights and optimize the user experience.

Employees rely heavily on browsers for accessing critical SaaS web applications and data, according to the company. Recognizing the  importance of browser security, Atakama's platform allows MSPs to protect the window of work for their clients.

With the early access beta program, MSPs can evaluate the platform and provide feedback while unlocking commercial incentives ahead of general availability.

Alex Brandt, Atakama’s head of partner success and communities, said with the platform, MSPs can administer, manage and secure clients’ browsers and web applications, elevating digital experiences, fortifying against cyber threats, and ensuring heightened user productivity and efficiency.

“The Atakama Browser Security Platform presents MSPs with a purpose-built solution, addressing the crucial gap of browser security in clients’ environments,” he said. “This distinctive solution combines essential browser and web application safeguards, granular visibility, and powerful productivity tools, distinguishing itself within the MSP tech stack. Anchoring these core capabilities are its multi-tenant architecture, robust PSA integrations and flexible consumption-based pricing model.”

Browser Security Platform Features

Atakama developed the solution in collaboration with 30-plus MSP design partners. Key features in the beta product include insights and monitoring; browser security controls; anti-phishing, anti-malware and DNS filtering; and credentials analysis.

“We are thrilled to finally introduce the Atakama Browser Security Platform to the market, after over a year of working with our amazing design partner community and collaboration with our advisory board in stealth,” Brandt said. “We look forward to a steady stream of beta deployments, iterative feedback sessions, and continued development over the next few months, in preparation for general availability this spring.”

