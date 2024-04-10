Cyware has appointed Stephan Tallent, previously with High Wire Networks, as its new head of MSSP program.

In his new role, Tallent will steer Cyware's engagement and expansion with MSSPs. His approach includes consulting on architecture, product development, go-to-market strategies and sales operations, aiming to boost efficiency, efficacy and profitability for MSSPs.

Cyware's Stephan Tallent

Tallent was High Wire Networks’ chief revenue officer. He’s also held pivotal roles at Stellar Cyber, Cybereason, Fortinet and in telecommunications.

“Cyware's innovative approach to cybersecurity, particularly their commitment to threat intelligence management, and modern approach to orchestration and automation, attracted me to the company,” he said. “I’ve worked in the MSSP space for a significant part of my career, and I am excited about the potential Cyware’s unique modular solutions have to improve how managed service providers can cater to diverse customer needs. MSSPs play a critical role safeguarding businesses worldwide, and I am eager to lead a program that can make a measurable impact in how they do business.”

Strengthening, Expanding Cyware’s MSSP Program

Tallent said he joined Cyware to strengthen and expand its MSSP program, developing “valuable service offerings that address the current and emerging needs of our partners.”

“While I aim to build on the existing program, my approach involves introducing innovative services and optimizing operations to ensure our solutions meet the evolving needs of MSSPs,” he said. “MSSPs need solutions that are not only effective in tackling the threat landscape, but are also efficient, agile and scalable to manage. They look for modular solutions that can be tailored to diverse customer requirements. To address these needs, I plan to leverage Cyware's unique cybersecurity portfolio to enhance analyst productivity and reduce operational costs for our partners. This will involve close collaboration with MSSPs to understand their challenges and customizing our offerings to better suit their needs.”

Tallent said he’s spent years working with MSSPs, building and expanding managed security practices across various organizations.

“Having led teams and developed strategies for revenue growth and market leadership, I understand the intricacies of what makes a security service successful,” he said. “This experience, combined with my knowledge in launching innovative services and leading partner recruitment, will guide my efforts in shaping the future of Cyware’s MSSP engagements and driving the program to new heights.”

"Stephan’s impressive and dynamic background will be indispensable for Cyware and our MSSP partners," said Amit Patel, Cyware’s senior vice president of sales. "MSSPs are challenged to increasingly tailor their services to address diverse customer needs; with Stephan on board, we will propel advancements across our unique modular solutions, which will enable MSSPs to increase analyst productivity while reducing costs.”