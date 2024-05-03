Arcserve Appoints New CEO, Gets New Investment

Arcserve has hired Chris Babel as its new CEO, and is getting a new investment from long-term financial backers H.I.G. WhiteHorse and Monroe Capital.

Babel joins Arcserve from TrustArc, where he was CEO from 2010-2023 and turned the company into a global leader in privacy compliance and risk management. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Verisign, where he ran the global security business, solving customer needs in over 150 countries.

Arcserve’s previous CEO, Brannon Lacey, is now Worksoft’s interim CEO.

Arcserve's Chris Babel

Arcserve is a data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets.

New CEO to Build on Arcserve’s ‘Strong’ Foundation

Babel said with his extensive experience driving customer success, partner growth and global operations, he’s committed to building on Arcserve's strong foundation.

“I want our partners and customers to know that we are invested in their success and remain dedicated to helping them protect, recover and increase the value of their data,” he said. “They can continue to rely on Arcserve for innovative, reliable data protection and recovery solutions. With a substantial investment from our long-term financial backers, H.I.G. WhiteHorse and Monroe Capital, Arcserve is now in a unique position to accelerate the development and delivery of these solutions, enabling us to better serve our partners and customers.”

Arcserve says it will develop more innovative products and services to help businesses tackle the challenge of protecting and leveraging their data amid tgrowing cyber threats and emerging AI opportunities, Babel said.

“By listening to our customers and partners, we will create solutions that address their evolving needs, and empower them to secure and maximize the value of their data,” he said.

Previous Experience Prepared Babel for This Role

Babel said his previous experience with TrustArc and Verisign has prepared him to support Arcserve's mission to keep global businesses and their data secure.

“I deeply understand the vital importance of data protection and the increasing complexity of cybersecurity threats,” he said. “As the volume and value of data continue to grow for businesses, ensuring its availability is paramount. This understanding, paired with Arcserve's proven track record of innovation and customer commitment, enables us to effectively help organizations safeguard and optimize the value of their data.”

Arcserve partners can expect accelerated development of the new generation of the company's key offerings, Babel said.

“My focus remains on leveraging our significant new investment to accelerate delivery of innovative data protection solutions to our customers and partners,” he said.

"As Arcserve continues to pioneer the data resilience market, we are thrilled to support the company and its mission to keep global businesses and their data secure," said Matt London, managing director at Monroe Capital. "With Chris Babel at the helm, we are confident Arcserve will accelerate its innovation and continue to deliver the industry's most comprehensive solutions. We look forward to supporting the entire leadership team as they enable more organizations to protect, access and leverage their data through any challenge."