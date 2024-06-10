APPLE WORLD WIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE - ChatGPT is coming to an iPhone near you this fall.

Apple announced at its annual developer conference that OpenAI's popular chatbot will integrate onto iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia in beta version. iPhone 15 Pro will be the first smartphone to receive the integration. ChatGPT will use the GPT 4-o large language model to help users users with search queries, content generation and reading.

That includes ChatGPT standing by in the Mail, Notes and Pages to generate new text and images or summarize content.

Apple is calling the integration "Apple Intelligence."

The ChatGPT-Apple team-up, first reported in May, pairs Apple with OpenAI, of which Apple's fierce rival Microsoft is the largest investor.

Siri Gets an Assistant

Apple first integrated the voice assistant Siri into the iPhone 4s in 2011, and for more than a decade users have been dictating commands and questions to the entity.

Siri remains in place, Apple executives said. The assistant will function as a sort of go-between for users and ChatGPT. It will ask users' permission in advance of sending any questions to ChatGPT, executives said.

User Privacy

The company moreover is emphasizing its "Private Cloud Compute" model, which runs extra-complex workloads on Apple silicon-powered servers. Executives said Apple Intelligence stresses "on-device processing" that would prevent user data from moving into the hands of a third-party. However, Apple-powered servers "ensure that data is never retained or exposed" if it must ascend beyond the device.

OpenAI Troubles

Channel Futures in late May reported on calls by former OpenAI directors for increased regulation of the profit-capped AI company. Helen Toner, who briefly helped oust CEO Sam Altman in November, alleged a culture of retaliation within OpenAI and conflict between for-profit and nonprofit segments of the company. In addition, OpenAI's superalignment team, built to study the long-term risks of artificial general intelligence (AGI), has recently disbanded, with superalignment co-leader Jan Leike issuing a stern warning to OpenAi.

Then 13 current and former employees at OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind on June 4 released an open letter to AI companies, voicing their concerns about retaliation that whistleblowers and researchers have faced.