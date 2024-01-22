Sponsored By

Westcon says the deal to acquire U.K.-based consultancy Rebura will enable it to drive AWS growth for partners globally.

Christine Horton

January 22, 2024

Westcon-Comstor acquires AWS partner
CEOs David Grant and Aaron Rees celebrate Westcon-Comstor's acquisition of Rebura.Westcon-Comstor

Distributor Westcon-Comstor is strengthening its cloud capabilities with the acquisition of AWS advanced service partner Rebura.

Westcon said Rebura’s status as a certified AWS migration services competency partner, combined with its own expertise in cybersecurity, creates “a powerful cloud offering for channel partners.”

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will enable Westcon’s partners to provide a suite of AWS solutions to their customers. These will encompass cloud consultancy, migration services, FinOps, AWS Marketplace excellence and security-aligned professional services.

“Migrating workloads to the cloud and maintaining security resilience are two of the biggest challenges faced by end-user businesses,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

This represents a significant opportunity for the channel, he said. But many of Westcon's partners did not previously have the AWS migration and security skills needed to support their customers on this journey.

“Our partners will now be able to access these capabilities through Rebura as part of a seamless and unique proposition,” he said.

Aaron Rees, founder and CEO at Rebura, said Westcon’s global reach and strong channel connections “will give us a much bigger platform from which to grow as we bring our deep expertise across AWS products and services to a wider audience.”

Westcon Investing In AWS

Founded in 2017, London-based Rebura specializes in supporting AWS cloud migrations and modernizations. It also has SaaS and DevOps capabilities across the U.K., Nordics and central Europe. In 2023, Rebura and AWS signed a strategic collaboration agreement, and the distributor now holds seven competencies with AWS including migration, Microsoft Workloads and DevOps.

Westcon recently became the first distributor to achieve AWS Security Competency status in Asia Pacific (APAC). It was also an approved distributor of AWS products and solutions in the region.

Following the acquisition, the distributor will offer Rebura consulting services incrementally through its existing lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

Westcon will maintain Rebura as a separate standalone organization and form the foundation of Westcon’s AWS line of business. It will leverage Westcon global network of resellers, systems integrators and service providers “to help more end-user businesses and partners on their cloud migration journey.”

Westcon has seen double-digit revenue increases for the past two financial years. It said Rebura represents a new pillar in its growth strategy to focus on targeted, strategic acquisitions.

The distributor launched a Cloud & Collaboration business in 2022.

