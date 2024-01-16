Sponsored By

Ansys recently provided space simulation technology for the failed Peregrine lunar lander.

James Anderson

January 16, 2024

Synopsys Ansys Acquisition
Vibe Images/Shutterstock

Semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) Synopsys is buying broad simulation and analysis provider Ansys for a whopping $35 billion.

The companies have been partnering since 2017, but they say a marriage will put them at the forefront of the silicon-to-systems design solutions market. Synopsys president and CEO Sassine Ghazi called the deal "the next logical step" of the relationship.

Synopsys Sassine Ghazi.jpg

Synopsys' Sassine Ghazi

“The megatrends of AI, silicon proliferation and software-defined systems are requiring more compute performance and efficiency in the face of growing, systemic complexity," Ghazi said. "Bringing together Synopsys' ... EDA solutions with Ansys’ ... simulation and analysis capabilities will enable us to deliver a holistic, powerful and seamlessly integrated silicon to systems approach to innovation to help maximize the capabilities of technology R&D teams across a broad range of industries."

Synopsys, Ansys Team Up

The companies expect to close the sale in the first half of 2025.

Ansys has existed since 1970, and Synopsys has existed since 1986.

"By joining forces with Synopsys, we will amplify our joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation,” Ansys president and CEO Ajei Gopal said. “This transformative combination brings together each company’s highly complementary capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today’s engineers and give them unprecedented insight into the performance of their products."

Ansys and the Peregrine Spacecraft

Ansys provides wide sweeping simulation and analysis capabilities. Notably, Astrobotic used Ansys Discovery 3-D simulation software to test its Peregrine lunar lander. According to Astrobotic, the technology allowed Astrobotic to drive up to 20% in savings.

Peregrine spacecraft would have been the first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon in more than 50 years. However, a fuel leak forced Nasa to abort the landing. The ship is expected to burn up in the earth's atmosphere in the upcoming days.

About the Author(s)

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

