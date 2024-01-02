Sponsored By

RSI Expands, Strengthens with Folkerson Communications Acquisition

RSI is strengthening its market presence geographically with the acquisition.

Edward Gately

January 2, 2024

RSI gets stronger with Folkerson Communications buy
Iulian Valentin/Shutterstock

Renaissance Systems Inc. (RSI) has acquired Folkerson Communications, a provider of voice communication and networking services, and a top nationwide producer with NEC.

RSI is a national provider of advanced IT, cybersecurity and software solutions for small and mid-enterprise clients. This strategic acquisition represents a “significant milestone” for RSI as it expands its portfolio and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology solutions provider, according to the company. Both companies call Texas home.

With the addition of Folkerson Communications, RSI not only gains a managed voice division, but it also strengthens its market presence geographically, and gains more than 120 years of combined telecom and IT experience from Folkerson Communications’ staff.

Folkerson Communications Provides 'Stronger Message' for RSI Partners

Trish Kapos, RSI’s channel leader, said channel partners can go to market with RSI’s services with a “stronger message” of talent and resources for end-to-end strategy and solutions for SMB.

RSI's Trish Kapos

RSI's Trish Kapos

“So often small-to-midsize clients lack IT and security resources, but pushing the client to a larger supplier isn’t necessarily the best path when they need some handholding,” she said. “Partners can now share that RSI has added to its already robust team a group of highly tenured and talented project managers, which will translate to a very good partner and client experience.”

David Burgeson, RSI’s CEO, said his company’s competitive advantage remains its strength in serving the SMB client. The addition of Folkerson Communications resources amplifies this strength.

RSI's David Burgeson

RSI's David Burgeson

“This acquisition greatly expands RSI’s capabilities to deploy projects with our own engineering, project management and equipment both in and outside of Texas,” he said.

Greg Folkerson, current owner and CEO of Folkerson Communications, has been appointed COO of RSI. He founded Folkerson Communications in 1997.

“The next chapter for Folkerson Communications and its clients needed to include strategic technology planning, advanced cybersecurity services and a viable landing spot for the Folkerson Communications team of experts,” he said. “The growth trajectory of RSI, coupled with the collaboration efforts between our organizations, made this a reality.”

Folkerson Communications’ existing customers can leverage RSI’s managed services and cybersecurity practices from a single source on a single invoice, Burgeson said.

“This includes all professional services, project management, engineering, equipment and support,” he said.

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

