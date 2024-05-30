Cloudflare Partners to Get New Opportunities with BastionZero Acquisition

BastionZero expands Cloudflare's zero-trust approach.

Edward Gately, Senior News Editor

May 30, 2024

2 Min Read
Cloudflare partners to benefit from acquisition
oatawa/Shutterstock

Cloudflare partners will benefit from the company’s acquisition of BastionZero to beef up Cloudflare One, its secure access service edge (SASE) platform.

BastionZero provides a zero trust access platform. Combined with existing Cloudflare One capabilities, the acquisition of BastionZero gives IT and security teams zero trust controls for infrastructure like servers, Kubernetes clusters and databases. This expands the scope of Cloudflare’s VPN replacement solution. As a result, security teams can centralize management of even more of their hybrid IT environment, while using standard zero trust practices to keep DevOps teams productive and secure, the company said.

Nitin Rao, Cloudflare’s interim chief product officer, said this acquisition creates “exciting” new opportunities for Cloudflare partners.

Cloudflare's Nitin Rao

Cloudflare's Nitin Rao

“Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud already positions our partners for growth when it comes to helping companies benefit from a faster, safer and more reliable internet,” he said. “A big part of that is our position as the world’s largest SASE network. The addition of BastionZero takes our zero-trust approach beyond apps and networks, and into infrastructure. This is something we regularly hear as a pain point for our customers and we’re happy to help them solve it in collaboration with our partners.”

Adding BastionZero’s technology to Cloudflare One will give hybrid and remote IT teams access to their most critical assets remotely, resulting in increased security, compliance and control, and reduced complexity, Cloudflare said.

Competitive Advantage for Cloudflare Partners

“Today, our partners benefit from a strong competitive advantage thanks to Cloudflare’s unique global network and leading cybersecurity technology,” Rao said. “Companies benefit from using Cloudflare in part because they can consolidate and simplify their needs across security, connectivity, reliability and speed. More than one in three of the Fortune 1000 are Cloudflare customers and we protect just under 20% of the world’s websites, representing millions of organizations. We’re excited to work closely with our channel partners as part of that continued growth.”

“Scalable and secure remote access to company servers and other infrastructure is table stakes for every IT and development team,” said Sharon Goldberg, BastionZero’s co-founder and CEO. “But home-grown solutions increasingly create security risks and operational costs. This acquisition enables us to deeply integrate BastionZero’s unique cryptographic approach for simple passwordless infrastructure access into the world’s largest SASE network. We’re proud to join Cloudflare to help companies provide zero trust access to their most critical infrastructure assets.”

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
