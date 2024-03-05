Arrow ArrowSphere Evolves for IT Channel

Distributor Arrow Electronics says customer feedback was critical to expand its ArrowSphere cloud platform into one that provides a "full-service digital experience" for its North American customers.

The company announced the evolution of ArrowSphere on Tuesday. The platform gives channel partners and vendors Arrow services through a single interface. It now also features new applications that partners specifically have requested to better serve their clients.

Channel partners, Arrow says, can use ArrowSphere to quote, purchase, fulfill, deploy and manage any combination of hardware, software, cloud and professional services.

“At the heart of every successful digital ecosystem lies a platform that serves the needs of buyers, sellers, contributors and influencers," said Shannon McWilliams, vice president, global Arrowsphere. "We have worked with our customers to develop new digital capabilities that give them a more seamless way to acquire and manage the IT solutions they deliver to their customers at scale."

Arrow's Shannon McWilliams

New or expanded Arrow ArrowSphere applications include ArrowSphere Deploy, a suite of tools that help assess cloud environments and the ability to view a customer's position relative to cost, security and compliance controls; the evolution of ArrowSphere Cloud, which has new dashboards for security, cost optimization and a "first-of-its-kind" sustainability dashboard; ArrowSphere Connect, offering B2B connectivity solutions such as API and EDI; and ArrowSphere MyBusiness, which the distributor says streamlines and accelerates the quote-to-cash process. It also gives partners real-time visibility into all of the Arrow business and billing, the company said.

“ArrowSphere is built for change and can address the complexities and speed at which business is done in the IT channel,” said Kristin Russell, global president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “The expanded platform gives our channel partners the flexibility to move between capabilities, solutions, services and functions — when and how they need to — to more efficiently manage their customer relationships while growing their own business.”

Arrow Electronics' Kristin Russell

"The ability to streamline deals through automation and reduce exceptions is going to be huge for us," said Christy Kramer-Codner, COO at Arrow partner Epoch Concepts.

Expect more ArrowSphere functions − including a renewal management application for hardware maintenance, software support and subscriptions − to be available later this year.