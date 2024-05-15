Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.
Coffee with Craig and James Episode 137: Nerdio
The guys get caught up on the desktop-as-a-service partner opportunity and what the year ahead holds for Nerdio.
May 15, 2024
Virtual desktops, or desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), is one of the fastest-growing opportunities in the channel. Just ask Nerdio, a household name in DaaS that just doubled its year-on-year revenue.
So we did just that.
Nerdio CEO Vadim Vladimirskiy joins the popular Channel Futures podcast, Coffee with Craig and James, to discuss the potential for virtual desktops in the channel, how the technology is growing (with AI of course) and what the future holds for Nerdio.
Plus, taking its cues from Sesame Street, this episode of the podcast is sponsored by three letters and a number. What, you say? We've already landed three CEOs to speak at this fall's No. 1 industry event, the MSP Summit. We'll reveal who they are.
