Coffee with Craig and James Episode 137: Nerdio

The guys get caught up on the desktop-as-a-service partner opportunity and what the year ahead holds for Nerdio.

Craig Galbraith, James Anderson

May 15, 2024

39 Min Listen

Virtual desktops, or desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), is one of the fastest-growing opportunities in the channel. Just ask Nerdio, a household name in DaaS that just doubled its year-on-year revenue.

So we did just that.

Nerdio CEO Vadim Vladimirskiy joins the popular Channel Futures podcast, Coffee with Craig and James, to discuss the potential for virtual desktops in the channel, how the technology is growing (with AI of course) and what the future holds for Nerdio.

Plus, taking its cues from Sesame Street, this episode of the podcast is sponsored by three letters and a number. What, you say? We've already landed three CEOs to speak at this fall's No. 1 industry event, the MSP Summit. We'll reveal who they are.

You can register for the MSP Summit, where you can learn all about virtual desktops and other hot technology, now.

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

