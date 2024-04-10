Technology services distributor Telarus and its partners continue to increase business with the carrier.
April 10, 2024
Two partners have risen to the top of the AT&T Alliance Channel in terms of performance.
The carrier honored Nordicom Technologies and Telarus as platinum elite partners in the AT&T Alliance Channel, which is the company's group for co-selling and non-teamed sales partners.
Michigan-based Nordicom has been landing in the platinum elite category since 2019. The MSP and life-cycle management provider also is a silver partner with Microsoft.
Utah-based tech services brokerage (TSB) Telarus continued its rapid growth with AT&T in 2023. AT&T in recent years has made a point to invest more in Telarus and its rivals Intelisys (gold), Sandler Partners (silver) and Avant (bronze). It has seen significant growth in that area, after its Alliance Channel group previously focused on exclusive partners.
Top Performers in AT&T Alliance Channel
AT&T has reduced its number of Solution Provider Champions from 66 companies to 35, with several dropping down a tier from 2023 to 2024. The awards recognize fiscal performance in the previous year.
See the full list below.
Platinum Elite
Nordicom Technologies
Telarus
Platinum
BCDR Solutions
PrestoTech Solutions
CC3 Solutions
Five Star Technology Group
Gold
Intelisys
Wireless Business Consultants
Longboat Technology Group
Talksouth
Advanced Communications
ABS Communications
NetSpark IP & Telecom
Saturn Wireless
Digital Management Solutions
Silver
Triple Play Communications
Sandler Partners
TD Synnex
Firefly IT Asset Recovery
Bronze
Bridgepointe Technologies
ADCom Solutions Powered by AppDirect
AIE Solutions
Platinum Telecom
Give Back Wireless
Platinum Network Solutions
AppDirect
Consulting and Marketing
Medical Raiment
Twin Lights Group
Avant Communications
Invicta Telecom Solutions
GetWireless
