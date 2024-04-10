Two partners have risen to the top of the AT&T Alliance Channel in terms of performance.

The carrier honored Nordicom Technologies and Telarus as platinum elite partners in the AT&T Alliance Channel, which is the company's group for co-selling and non-teamed sales partners.

Michigan-based Nordicom has been landing in the platinum elite category since 2019. The MSP and life-cycle management provider also is a silver partner with Microsoft.

Utah-based tech services brokerage (TSB) Telarus continued its rapid growth with AT&T in 2023. AT&T in recent years has made a point to invest more in Telarus and its rivals Intelisys (gold), Sandler Partners (silver) and Avant (bronze). It has seen significant growth in that area, after its Alliance Channel group previously focused on exclusive partners.

Top Performers in AT&T Alliance Channel

AT&T has reduced its number of Solution Provider Champions from 66 companies to 35, with several dropping down a tier from 2023 to 2024. The awards recognize fiscal performance in the previous year.

See the full list below.

Platinum Elite

Nordicom Technologies

Telarus

Platinum

BCDR Solutions

PrestoTech Solutions

CC3 Solutions

Five Star Technology Group

Gold

Intelisys

Wireless Business Consultants

Longboat Technology Group

Talksouth

Advanced Communications

ABS Communications

NetSpark IP & Telecom

Saturn Wireless

Digital Management Solutions

Silver

Triple Play Communications

Sandler Partners

TD Synnex

Firefly IT Asset Recovery

Bronze