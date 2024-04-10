Technology services distributor Telarus and its partners continue to increase business with the carrier.

April 10, 2024

AT&T Alliance Channel
Two partners have risen to the top of the AT&T Alliance Channel in terms of performance.

The carrier honored Nordicom Technologies and Telarus as platinum elite partners in the AT&T Alliance Channel, which is the company's group for co-selling and non-teamed sales partners.

Michigan-based Nordicom has been landing in the platinum elite category since 2019. The MSP and life-cycle management provider also is a silver partner with Microsoft.

Utah-based tech services brokerage (TSB) Telarus continued its rapid growth with AT&T in 2023. AT&T in recent years has made a point to invest more in Telarus and its rivals Intelisys (gold), Sandler Partners (silver) and Avant (bronze). It has seen significant growth in that area, after its Alliance Channel group previously focused on exclusive partners.

Top Performers in AT&T Alliance Channel

AT&T has reduced its number of Solution Provider Champions from 66 companies to 35, with several dropping down a tier from 2023 to 2024. The awards recognize fiscal performance in the previous year.

See the full list below.

Platinum Elite

  • Nordicom Technologies

  • Telarus

Platinum

  • BCDR Solutions

  • PrestoTech Solutions

  • CC3 Solutions

  • Five Star Technology Group

Gold

  • Intelisys

  • Wireless Business Consultants

  • Longboat Technology Group

  • Talksouth

  • Advanced Communications

  • ABS Communications

  • NetSpark IP & Telecom

  • Saturn Wireless

  • Digital Management Solutions

Silver

  • Triple Play Communications

  • Sandler Partners

  • TD Synnex

  • Firefly IT Asset Recovery

Bronze

  • Bridgepointe Technologies

  • ADCom Solutions Powered by AppDirect

  • AIE Solutions

  • Platinum Telecom

  • Give Back Wireless

  • Platinum Network Solutions

  • AppDirect

  • Consulting and Marketing

  • Medical Raiment

  • Twin Lights Group

  • Avant Communications

  • Invicta Telecom Solutions

  • GetWireless

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures.

