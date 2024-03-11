Remote.It Debuts Network Connectivity Reseller Program

Sponsored By

March 11, 2024

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — SaaS-based network connectivity management platform Remote.It on Monday unveiled a new channel-focused reseller program. It's for businesses that want to leverage the company's remote networking service capabilities.

Remote.It says its technology allows companies to replace manual network management with "instant, secure" and code-based networking for seamless connectivity across all IoT devices and services.

The program lets partners white-label Remote.IT services and enables them to bundle services for installation, monitoring, reporting and managing services.

"Remote.It has been instrumental in enhancing our remote network management offerings at Embedded Works (CP Expo Booth #2246)," said CEO Andy Do, Embedded Works, a customer and reseller of Remote.It. "Their innovative solutions have empowered us to deliver connectivity options to any IoT device throughout our customer base. With Remote.It, we've been able to help reduce the annual cost to manage, support, and troubleshoot end devices for our clients." 

The new Remote.It reseller program gives partners the ability to offer customers: connectivity over complex networks without knowledge of configuration; secure sharing of private resources with employees, contractors, customers and vendors; connectivity-as-code building into the deployment or device provisioning process; removal of ongoing management of IP address overlaps, subnet collisions, security groups and access control groups; and real-time monitoring of remote devices.

“The world is now always connected, but private networking still lives in the legacy dark ages of manual configuration and maintenance. With this program, we are responding to the market’s requests from system integrators, resellers and device partners wanting to fundamentally integrate secure connectivity across all of their assets, ” said Ryo Koyama, Cofounder and CEO of Remote.It. “In the same way that cloud computing has fundamentally replaced the data center, resellers now are able to leap ahead and offer cloud-driven networking services as part of their offerings."

Remote.IT made the announcement Monday in conjunction with the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit in Las Vegas.

