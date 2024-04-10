Vultr Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud address the sheer magnitude of cloud traffic managed by "the big three" cloud service providers.

Moshe Beauford, Contributing Editor

April 10, 2024

Vultr Sovereign Cloud, Private Cloud
one photo/Shutterstock

Privately held cloud computing provider Vultr on Wednesday launched Vultr Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud. It's "in response to the increased importance of data sovereignty and the growing volume of enterprise data generated, stored and processed in even more locations," the company said.

The move follows the March 18 launch of Vultr Cloud Inference, which extends global artificial intelligence (AI) model deployment and AI inference capabilities via Vultr’s cloud-native infrastructure, which traverses six continents with 32 cloud data center locations.

Vultr Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud address the sheer magnitude of cloud traffic managed by "the big three" cloud service providers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which handle a combined two-thirds of the cloud market.

Amazon's market share is 31%, while its rival Microsoft has 24% of the pie. While Google has a smaller market share, it still has managed to grab 11% of the global cloud computing demand.

Vultr designed Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud especially for governments, research institutions and enterprises. They provide access to cloud infrastructure while ensuring that critical data, technology and operations stay "within national borders" and abide by local regulations. Customers also get advanced AI technology as part of the package.

Vultr Sovereign Cloud, Private Cloud Telco Partnerships

Vultr works with Singapore-based Singtel and other telecommunications providers around the world to build and deploy clouds managed locally in any region.

Enterprises that adopt Vultr Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud also get the company's "train anywhere, scale everywhere" infrastructure that includes Vultr Container Registry. This enables training in one location that can be shared across multiple regions, allowing customers to scale AI models as they wish.

“We are actively working with government bodies, local telecommunications companies, and other in-country partners to provide Vultr Sovereign Cloud and Private Cloud solutions globally, paving the way for customers to deliver fully-compliant AI innovation at scale," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant.

About the Author(s)

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

