Insight Signs Microsoft Azure Consumption Agreement

The vendor and its award-winning partner said they've strengthened their alliance.

James Anderson

January 29, 2024

Microsoft Azure Consumption
Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock

Solutions integrator Insight Enterprises has agreed to a multiyear Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

The Tuesday announcement deepens a decades-long relationship between the vendor and the reseller. The companies have also agreed to a new strategic partnership framework.

Insight said that it "delivers billions of dollars" of Microsoft sales every year. It has won multiple Partner of the Year recognitions from Microsoft.

Insight's Joyce Mullen

Moreover, Insight has intensified its public cloud ambitions. The company a few months ago purchased Google Cloud-focused partner SADA Systems.

Now the new deal will "propel" Insight to create more solutions and services through Azure and Microsoft 365.

“We have worked with Microsoft for more than 25 years to provide clients with world-class technology,” Insight CEO Joyce Mullen said. “Our clients worldwide want to run as efficiently as possible, and the Azure platform is core to our expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and edge as we address their critical business needs. The power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 productivity tools accelerates their ability to digitally transform.”

Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment

The companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement, but a MACC stipulates that the partner will drive a certain amount of Microsoft Azure spend over a certain time.

Related:Insight-SADA Deal ‘Catapults’ VAR Past Rivals, Makes It ‘Google Cloud Star’

Insight's 6,000-some partners will drive business on Insight's Azure-based e-commerce platform and help solidify Insight's sales volume.

“Insight has been instrumental in helping accelerate AI adoption and transformation for customers around the world,” said David Smith, Microsoft's vice president of worldwide channel sales. “As leaders across industries seek to keep pace with today’s advancements, they turn to Microsoft and solutions integrators like Insight to innovate on our trusted platform to make their AI strategy a reality. Together with partners like Insight, we are bringing comprehensive industry expertise, scale and copilot capabilities to organizations seeking to transform every role and business function within their industry.”

Insight says it created one of the first partner offerings for the OpenAI-based Microsoft 365 Copilot solution.

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

