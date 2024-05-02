IBM has expanded availability of its software portfolio to 92 countries in AWS Marketplace.

The expansion goes beyond Denmark, France, Germany, U.K. and U.S., where the software is currently available. It will help make procurement easier for clients, streamline purchasing and create new efficiencies, while allowing them to use their AWS-committed spend for IBM software purchases, said the company.

According to Canalys – an Informa company – cloud marketplaces continue to emerge as the fastest-growing route to market for software as a service (SaaS). The analyst firm expects marketplace value to increase to $45 billion by 2025, up 84% (CAGR) over five years.

The AWS Marketplace expansion provides customers with more access to IBM’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data technologies within a portfolio of 44 listings and 29 SaaS offerings available for purchase. Included are components of the watsonx AI and Data platform, which allow enterprises to build, scale and govern AI workloads. The Watsonx.data data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture, and Watsonx.ai, an enterprise studio for AI builders. are available in AWS Marketplace, as are two of IBM’s AI Assistants — watsonx Assistant and watsonx Orchestrate. IBM said Watsonx.governance will be available soon.

Matt Yanchyshyn is general manager, AWS Marketplace and partner services at AWS. He said IBM’s expansion with AWS Marketplace “opens up innovation opportunities for our joint customers across the world.

AWS' Matt Yanchyshyn

“Customers can now more easily access IBM’s cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation at scale," he said. "This expanded collaboration … reflects our shared commitment to empowering customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced environment.”

Other software includes IBM’s flagship database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data and a portfolio of automation software including Apptio, Turbonomic and Instana. It also includes the IBM Security and Sustainability software portfolios. These are all built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS.

IBM Consulting Professional Services on AWS Marketplace

IBM also is launching 15 new IBM Consulting professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace, exclusively designed for AWS. These focus on data and application modernization, security services and industry-specific solutions, with generative AI capabilities in select services.

IBM's Nick Otto

“By expanding the availability of our software portfolio in AWS Marketplace, organizations around the world will have greater access to a streamlined way to procure many IBM AI and hybrid cloud offerings to help propel their business forward,” said Nick Otto, head of global strategic partnerships, IBM.

AWS, CrowdStrike Expand Partnership

Separately, AWS and CrowdStrike expanded their strategic partnership to accelerate cybersecurity consolidation and cloud transformation.

As part of the partnership, Amazon has unified its cybersecurity protection on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. In doing so, it said it is “protecting the company from code to cloud and from device to data.”

Amazon is replacing a variety of cloud point products with Falcon Cloud Security, is using Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to secure big data logging and is deploying Identity Threat Detection and Response to prevent identity-based attacks.

In addition, CrowdStrike is expanding its use of AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker, to drive cloud security, SIEM transformation, and novel cybersecurity AI use cases.