Sponsored By

Viirtue, MSP Partners Seek Larger Piece of IT Pie

Viirtue is expanding its quote-to-cash marketplace into cybersecurity and is inching closer to a partnership with Zoom.

James Anderson

February 29, 2024

8 Slides
Viirtue Connect Partner Summit

VIIRTUE CONNECT — MSPs are expanding their tech sales beyond VoIP and UCaaS into CCaaS and cybersecurity, and Viirtue plans to accelerate that expansion with its developing marketplace.

The UCaaS provider has been evolving into white-label platform for multiple technology vendors, boosted by a $10.8 million infusion it received from Ballast Point Ventures last year. That funding is accelerating Viirtue's Viibe quote-to-cash platform, which MSPs and internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) use to sell vendors such as Viirtue.

Viirtue execs at their annual annual Viirtue Connect Partner Summit this week in Clearwater, Florida, shared that Viibe is gradually expanding into a full-blown platform. And while many of the vendors on the platform have historically been Netsapiens-based VoIP and UCaaS providers, that portfolio is diversifying.

Viirtue in 2020 integrated contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider Xima onto the platform, and cybersecurity provider Coro will land in the upcoming weeks. Similarly, Viirtue is awaiting API integrations that will put Zoom's UCaaS and CCaaS offerings on Viibe. And the marketplace will continue to expand to include more vendors in AI, and even cybersecurity.

As the next phase of the expansion lies ahead, Viirtue execs and partners in their ecosystem took time to smell the roses on Wednesday.

Rosenrauch-Daniel.jpg

Viirtue's Daniel Rosenrauch

"We never expected this company to grow to this point and even beyond that," Viirtue CEO Daniel Rosenrauch said. "But now that we're here, we're grabbing the bull by the horns and I hope you all can trust us with that – that we really do want to take this company and continue to elevate it to the next level every day."

Channel Futures spoke to Rosenrauch, partners and vendors about the evolution of their space.

Scroll through the eight images above to hear their commentary and learn more about Viirtue Connect.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo