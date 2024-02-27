VIIRTUE CONNECT — MSPs are expanding their tech sales beyond VoIP and UCaaS into CCaaS and cybersecurity, and Viirtue plans to accelerate that expansion with its developing marketplace.

The UCaaS provider has been evolving into white-label platform for multiple technology vendors, boosted by a $10.8 million infusion it received from Ballast Point Ventures last year. That funding is accelerating Viirtue's Viibe quote-to-cash platform, which MSPs and internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) use to sell vendors such as Viirtue.

Viirtue execs at their annual annual Viirtue Connect Partner Summit this week in Clearwater, Florida, shared that Viibe is gradually expanding into a full-blown platform. And while many of the vendors on the platform have historically been Netsapiens-based VoIP and UCaaS providers, that portfolio is diversifying.

Viirtue in 2020 integrated contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider Xima onto the platform, and cybersecurity provider Coro will land in the upcoming weeks. Similarly, Viirtue is awaiting API integrations that will put Zoom's UCaaS and CCaaS offerings on Viibe. And the marketplace will continue to expand to include more vendors in AI, and even cybersecurity.

As the next phase of the expansion lies ahead, Viirtue execs and partners in their ecosystem took time to smell the roses on Wednesday.

Viirtue's Daniel Rosenrauch

"We never expected this company to grow to this point and even beyond that," Viirtue CEO Daniel Rosenrauch said. "But now that we're here, we're grabbing the bull by the horns and I hope you all can trust us with that – that we really do want to take this company and continue to elevate it to the next level every day."

Channel Futures spoke to Rosenrauch, partners and vendors about the evolution of their space.

Scroll through the eight images above to hear their commentary and learn more about Viirtue Connect.