Swimlane Intros New Automation Marketplace

Swimlane has unveiled its new automation marketplace with limitless integrations and expanding content for security automation.

The Swimlane Marketplace facilitates integration and simplifies automation, the company said, allowing businesses to streamline SecOps across any technology stack or use case with custom solutions.

Swimlane Turbine automates threat detection and incident response (TDIR) workflows across infinite integration sources. Now, with the automation marketplace, it’s easier to automate with a vast and expanding library of connectors, a variety of widgets, reusable components and pre-built solutions that address complete end-to-end use cases, according to the company.

James Brear, Swimlane’s CEO, said the new automation marketplace “unlocks limitless business potential” for channel and solutions partners.

Swimlane's James Brear

“It’s a centralized destination that provides the largest toolbox of seamless integrations, pre-built solutions and an infinite library of use-case content for security automation,” he said. “For channel and solutions partners, this open marketplace platform offers an immense revenue opportunity partners can’t get from any other automation provider. Partners can create solutions of their own that, in turn, open up new streams of revenue from the sale and consumption of those partner-built automation solutions. It’s a win-win.”

Related:Swimlane Partners Get Restructured, Enhanced Partner Program

Partners can increase their revenue opportunity and customers benefit from the force-multiplier effect that automation brings to their security organization, Brear said.

“Swimlane removes the guesswork and building-burden of automation use cases,” he said. “Channel and solutions partners, and their customers, benefit from a more-simplified automation experience, while delivering specific use cases and integrations that are in line with customer requirements.”

Automation Marketplace Use Cases

With the ability to use self-service, low-code automation tools, customers can create dashboards, reporting, visualization and solutions for users inside and outside the security operations center (SOC), Brear said.

“Swimlane Marketplace use cases will remove the guesswork and building burden, providing them with the necessary resources to automate their SOCs,” he said. “These use cases include phishing, case and incident management, and alert triage for security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR).”

Swimlane understands that automation use cases are inherently collaborative, and typically need to extend across teams and technology, Brear said. To address this need, the Swimlane marketplace introduces the concept of automation extensions, which are purpose-built applications for enhanced functionality. This combined with the flexibility and optionality of infinite integrations gives partners working with Swimlane a “very distinct” competitive advantage.

Related:New Tech Products: GoTo, Avaya, N-Able, AWS, More

“The Swimlane Marketplace empowers security professionals to build a robust library of best practices by enabling collaboration and knowledge sharing,” he said. “This allows Swimlane’s partners and the SecOps community as a whole to drive innovation, materially reduce risk and set the standard for security automation excellence.”