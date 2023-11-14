Two cybersecurity providers, Searchlight Cyber and Centripetal, have launched their first formal partner program.

Searchlight Cyber is a dark web intelligence provider. Its new partner program enhances the company’s benefits for MSSPs, VARs and other key channel partners.

Centripetal provides intelligence-powered cybersecurity. Its new partner program aims to protect organizations around the world by operationalizing threat intelligence to safeguard them from every known cyber threat.

Searchlight Cyber's New Program

Searchlight Cyber’s program includes a newly created partner portal that provides dedicated resources on dark web intelligence, including access to specialist training and marketing materials, to enable partners to communicate the significant business risks emanating from the dark web.

Additional features of Searchlight Cyber’s new partner program include:

A new, streamlined deal registration process for VARs.

A discount program for established VARs based on deal registration.

Co-marketing opportunities, sales enablement and enhanced training offerings.

Searchlight Cyber's Ben Jones

Ben Jones, Searchlight Cyber’s co-founder and CEO, said this is the first formalized partner program and partner portal the company has implemented since it launched.

“We have been working with partners such as NCC Group and Node4 in the United Kingdom, and Alias in the United States for some time now, but due to the rapidly increasing demand we have seen for dark web intelligence, and the unique proposition we can offer for partners such as MSSPs, the time was right to formalize our channel strategy and offering to provide our partners with greater support, training, co-marketing opportunities and deal-registration,” he said.

Searchlight Cyber's New Partnerships

Over the past 12 months, Searchlight Cyber has signed a number of new partnerships with MSSPs, VARs and resellers in a number of different regions, and the momentum continues to increase, Jones said.

“Research we conducted earlier in the year showed a real demand for deeper levels of dark web intelligence amongst end customers and the channel itself, and our partners are looking to take advantage of this growing opportunity,” he said. “A key part of the program is helping partners to articulate the significant business risks emanating from the dark web, and show the value of dark web intelligence to their customers from day one.”

Searchlight Cyber’s partners see a “huge” opportunity to wrap dark web intelligence into their threat intelligence offerings for customers, Jones said.

“Taking MSSPs as an example,” he said. “They can offer dark web monitoring services using our DarkIQ platform as part of their managed security and security operations center (SOC) services, to provide customers with an ongoing view of their dark web risks over time, and alert them as soon as a serious situation emerges. MSSPs are then able to preempt attacks against their customers, which makes it far more likely that they can actually stop the threat actor from being successful by striking earlier in the cyber kill chain. It also means that MSSPs don’t have to wait for their clients to be breached before they can prove their worth. They can often find threats from day one that could impact the organization, that the company previously had no visibility or knowledge of.

Centripetal's New Program

Centripetal’s technology is currently deployed by MSPs, resellers and technology partners across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. With the Centripetal Global Partner Program, organizations will have a stronger approach to cybersecurity, putting operationalized threat intelligence at the forefront, moving from a reactive to proactive defense, and helping security teams be more efficient and effective.

Centripetal's Dave Silke

Dave Silke, Centripetal’s chief marketing officer, said his company has been working with partners for years, but this is its formal announcement and “we are excited to be bringing our partner program to Ireland, the United Kingdom and mainland Europe for the first time so that organizations around the world have access to intelligence-powered cybersecurity.”

“We have seen a significant increase in the need for our managed security service, CleanInternet, and it became increasingly important to have a clear partner program in place,” he said. “The program's aim is to elevate the way organizations address cyber crime, enhancing their security posture from the first line of defense to the last.”

Listening to Partners

Centripetal works closely with its partners, and listens to their needs and wants, Silke said.

“It’s imperative that we take their feedback seriously and implement it especially in a time where we are all facing cyber threats on a daily basis,” he said.

The program provides a clear focus on how partners can work with Centripetal, Silke said.

“There are clear partner levels and incentives in place to partner together to drive business,” he said. “We are providing partners with marketing campaigns, incentives and overall sales support. In addition, partners within the program will now have access to a dedicated partner portal providing real time content, campaigns, and the ability to co-brand programs with Centripetal.”