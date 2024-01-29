Amy Bailey and Kathryn Rose formed the Channel Marketing Association (CMA) last year as a place for marketers in the channel to share ideas and get feedback to find out what works and what doesn't. But it's become much more than that.

The pair has launched an anonymous salary survey to the market which it will collect not only salary information, but also average channel experience, job type, certifications that respondents hold and more.

In this episode of the Coffee with Craig and James podcast, the pair discuss the beginnings of the CMA, the salary survey, and offer some tips to marketers as we prepare to enter the second month of 2024.

Craig and James will also discuss the hottest sessions added to the Channel Partners Conference & Expo/MSP Summit agenda, March 11-14, in Las Vegas.

And speaking of surveys, the guys will play their own version of Family Feud. (Sensing a theme here?)