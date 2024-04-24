Adaptive Shield, the SaaS security provider, has a new global partner program that aims to accelerate channel-led growth and deliver SaaS security posture management (SSPM) technology alongside local support.

The Adaptive Shield Fast Forward Partner Program will help meet the growing market demand for SSPM solutions across North America, EMEA and APAC. The launch comes amid steady company growth alongside numerous global partners.

Supporting the individual needs of partners of all sizes, the program provides multiple tiers with a focus on VARs, distributors, alliances and MSSPs.

Kirra Rice, Adaptive Shield’s channel director, said her company has redefined its current partner program.

Adaptive Shield's Kirra Rice

“The demand for SSPM is growing at a rapid speed,” she said. “This prompted us to expand our program accordingly to ensure optimal support for our customers and partners.”

Incentives for Adaptive Shield Partners

The partner program will offer new incentives throughout 2024, including enablement and certifications; marketing and sales tools; specialized partner programs; and access to deal registration resources, marketing funding and product training.

Adaptive Shield said partner input was instrumental in formulating the new program.

“We gather valuable feedback and input from quarterly check-ins with HQ teams and weekly assessment from the front-line teams,” Rice said. “Adaptive Shield will send out a partner survey prior to the end of the year.”

Among highlights of the new program are flexible pricing models, enablement emphasis, a certification process and incentive growth.

Supporting more than 150 out-of-the-box SaaS integrations with business applications, Adaptive Shield SSPM enables organizations to control and manage the security of their entire SaaS stack.

“This redefined program will streamline collaboration, making it simpler and more efficient to engage with us,” Rice said.

Last month, Adaptive Shield announced a new partnership with GuidePoint Security. Adaptive Shield’s SSPM and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution is available through GuidePoint Security to address the risks associated with the use of SaaS applications.