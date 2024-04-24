ThreatLocker has raised $115 million in a funding round led by existing investor General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm.

Other major investors StepStone Group and the D. E. Shaw Group also participated in the funding round. This brings ThreatLocker’s total funding to $200 million.

With the new investment, ThreatLocker said it will continue to focus on driving product innovation to bring the "power of zero trust security" to more organizations and accelerating the company’s global expansion.

Partners to Benefit From Funding Round

Danny Jenkins, ThreatLocker’s CEO, said his company’s partners will benefit from the funding round.

ThreatLocker's Danny Jenkins

“I think the biggest area is that we're continuing to grow in the space,” he said. “We continue to make sure that zero trust is important for their customers so they know, and marketing and brand awareness so it's easier for them to sell security to their customers. But also we're improving the product. And that's really where we want to put all of our focus on, always making the product better, always making the product the best in class, because at the end of the day, customers need the best product with the best support backing it up. And that funding allows us to grow our sales and marketing, it's going to grow our brand awareness, but it's also going to improve our product.”

The majority of small businesses come to ThreatLocker through the MSP market, “and that's where partners are really important,” Jenkins said.

“Our goal is to make every company change the paradigm from default-allowed to default-deny, and that is impossible to achieve in small business without MSPs’ support,” he said. “The MSPs are really critical to establishing that can happen. In five years' time, I want it to be that Russia's so fed up with trying to hack American companies, and these scammers just go out of business because they can't do it anymore.”

What the Funding Says About ThreatLocker

The investors in this funding round recognize ThreatLocker as a leader and innovator in cybersecurity, Jenkins said.

“They recognize that growth has not happened because we're a better sales organization,” he said. “Growth has happened because we are leaders in technology, that we're carving out our own path, that we're not trying to replicate what's already there and create a better mousetrap, but we're actually re-innovating cybersecurity and we're making it work, and it's a vote of confidence from the investment community.”

The funding strengthens ThreatLocker into the future, Jenkins said.

“We want to operate as an independent company,” he said. "We want to stay an independent company, The goal is to do an IPO and it’s important to have multiple partners on the cap table when we do that. We’re probably thinking in two to three years.”

“ThreatLocker effectively takes the guesswork out of threat detection with its zero-trust approach,” said Gary Reiner, operating partner at General Atlantic. “As companies of all sizes increasingly focus on filling in gaps in their security stacks, zero trust is becoming a necessity – and we view ThreatLocker as an emerging leader in this paradigm shift. We are thrilled to further our partnership with the team to accelerate ThreatLocker’s growth as an endpoint security disruptor.”